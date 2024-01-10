Spatial Data Logic Taps Google Public Sector to Accelerate Innovation for Government Agencies

News provided by

Spatial Data Logic

10 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

A partnership that aims to improve public sector productivity

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Data Logic (SDL), a leading provider of municipal management software, announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Public Sector.  For the past decade, SDL has offered local government customers both a hosted and SaaS solution exclusively powered by Google Cloud. Today, SDL serves more than 250 agencies supporting more than 5 million citizens, with solutions backed by secure and scalable cloud technology.

Bryan Proctor, CEO of SDL said, "We are thrilled to partner with Google Public Sector for this next chapter of growth. Google's DNA of innovation and the work it is leading in artificial intelligence, coupled with Google Public Sector's enthusiasm to help us accelerate our out-of-state expansion strategy, makes this an exciting time for our company and the customers we serve, both presently and into the future."

SDL will work in collaboration with Google Public Sector to integrate various next-gen technologies including the Vertex AI Platform, Document AI, key analytics products such as BigQuery, Looker and more, with SDL solutions. These integrations help further SDL's goal of automating public workflows, managing complex information online, and helping citizens navigate government processes.

This partnership will help government staff become more effective in managing various services such as licensing, registrations, complaints, permitting, and inspections. Rather than manually entering details of each new request, services are now online for self-service.

Brent Mitchell, Vice President, U.S. State & Local Government and Education at Google Public Sector said, "SDL's mission to bridge the gap between municipalities and constituents is inspiring. Through this partnership, SDL will leverage Google Cloud's technology to streamline workflows and improve citizen engagement and interaction."

Citizens can also interact with government staff through advanced chat functionality if a question arises, providing a familiar way for citizens to interact with their local government, encouraging engagement and improving satisfaction and trust.

SDL, leveraging Google Cloud's technologies, will work to expand adoption across the United States, utilizing its strong track record in New Jersey, as well as Google Cloud's Public Sector Partner Ecosystem and the Google Cloud Marketplace.

To learn more about SDL and how their Google-powered platform is boosting productivity and accelerating digital transformation for local government, please connect with the team at [email protected].

ABOUT SPATIAL DATA LOGIC
Spatial Data Logic is a leading provider of municipal management software. Built on 25 years of best practices, Spatial Data Logic's software streamlines municipal operations, increases transparency between departments and enhances citizen services. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, Spatial Data Logic serves over 230 government agencies and 5 million citizens. Visit SDL at www.spatialdatalogic.com.

SOURCE Spatial Data Logic

Also from this source

Introducing the SDL Portal App: Enhancing Citizen Engagement for Counties and Municipalities

Introducing the SDL Portal App: Enhancing Citizen Engagement for Counties and Municipalities

Spatial Data Logic announces the launch of the SDL Portal App, the mobile extension of their citizen-facing portal. The app is designed to streamline ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.