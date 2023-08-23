Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Industry Forecast to 2030: Personalized Medicine Drive Fuels Demand for Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics, Revolutionizing Precision Healthcare

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Industry Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is projected to achieve a value of USD 574.3 million by 2030, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2023 to 2030. This growth trajectory is attributed to the increasing potential of spatial genomic analysis as a method for cancer detection and the emergence of advanced sequencing technology.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Emerging Potential of Spatial Genomic Analysis as a Cancer Diagnostic Tool



Advent of the Fourth Generation of Sequencing (In Situ Sequencing)



Emerging Players can Boost the Market Competitiveness

Restraints

Slow Implementation of Technology



Well-Established Workflows for Conventional Genomics & Transcriptomics Analysis

Personalized Medicine Driving Demand

The transition towards personalized medicine, which aims to provide tailored healthcare based on individual characteristics, is a pivotal factor propelling the demand for spatial genomics and transcriptomics. These technologies offer an intricate understanding of genetic and molecular landscapes within patient tissues, enabling precise diagnosis, prognosis, and selection of treatment strategies. By identifying specific gene expression patterns linked to disease subtypes, clinicians can make informed decisions regarding personalized treatment approaches.

Advancements in Technology and Accessibility

Significant technological advancements have been witnessed in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Companies are investing in research and development to enhance the accuracy, scalability, and affordability of platforms in this domain. The introduction of user-friendly and integrated solutions simplifies data analysis and interpretation, widening access to a broader user base.

For example, Vizgen introduced the world's first single-cell spatial genomics platform based on MERFISH technology, offering high resolution and efficiency for transcriptome profiling. These advancements are expanding market potential and attracting investments from academic and industrial sectors.

Market Highlights

The spatial transcriptomics technology segment dominated in 2022, driven by its higher adoption rate compared to spatial genomic methods for single-cell transcriptomic studies.

The consumables segment is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, encompassing products essential for genome mapping processes, from sample preparation to result derivation.

The translational research segment led in revenue share in 2022 due to spatial omics technologies' potential benefits in providing comprehensive analyses of disease states and physiological conditions for research purposes.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, fueled by untapped opportunities in emerging economies like China and India .

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market include Natera Inc., 10x Genomics, Dovetail Genomics, Illumina, Inc., and S2 Genomics, Inc. These market players are contributing to advancements in the field, driving innovation, and expanding the market's growth potential.

Conclusion

The spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, driven by advancements in technology, the shift towards personalized medicine, and increasing demand for precise diagnosis and treatment strategies. As the field continues to evolve, it holds promise for revolutionizing our understanding of disease mechanisms and guiding more effective therapeutic interventions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $232.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $574.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Chapter 4. Technology Business Analysis

Chapter 5. Product Business Analysis

Chapter 6. End-use Business Analysis

Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Natera, Inc.

10x Genomics

Dovetail Genomics

Illumina, Inc.

S2 Genomics, Inc.

Nanostring Technologies, Inc.

Seven Bridges Genomics

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

Bio-Techne

