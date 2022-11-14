Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market to record USD 401.47 Mn growth; Life Science Tools and Services Market identified as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market size is expected to grow by USD 401.47 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.06% between 2021 and 2026. The market has been categorized as a part of the global life science tools and services market. The parent, global life science tools and services market covers products and companies engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, accessories, and consumables that are used for R&D on pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products and laboratory diagnosis of various diseases. It also covers life sciences-related services, including contract research, contract manufacturing, and contract sales. Get more highlights into the parent market. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market 2022-2026

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The spatial genomics and transcriptomics market report covers the following areas:

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is fragmented due to the presence of several local, regional, and global vendors. The market is dominated by vendors such as NanoString Technologies, Inc., 10x Genomics, Inc., S2 Genomics, Inc., and Dovetail Genomics LLC. The competition consists of vertically integrated companies and small vendors and startups, which are backed by venture capital funding. The intense competition has encouraged established vendors to extend their geographical reach and presence by expanding their production facilities and focusing on product development and innovation. The presence of similar offerings and the increasing number of vendors and startups lead to price wars and reduce the profitability of vendors. Vendors compete on factors such as reliability, superior quality, R&D, timeliness of service, and service optimization. The intense competition and evolving end-user preferences will compel vendors to focus on product development, which will improve the functionality of spatial genomics and transcriptomics techniques.

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is segmented as below:

Product

Instruments



Consumables

The market growth in the instruments segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing use of instruments in applications such as sequencing platforms, immunohistochemistry (IHC), microscopy, flow cytometry, and mass spectrometry devices and tools.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

39% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market in North America is majorly attributed to the presence of a large number of laboratories, research facilities, and pharmaceutical companies. Spatial genomics and transcriptomics find extensive application in North American countries, such as the US and Canada. Identify other key segments and regions in the market. Download a Free Sample Report

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist spatial genomics and transcriptomics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spatial genomics and transcriptomics market vendors

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 401.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 10X Genomics Inc., Akoya Biosciences Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioSpyder Technologies Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Dovetail Genomics LLC, Fluidigm Corp., Illumina Inc., Lunaphore Technologies SA, NanoString Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., RareCyte Inc, Rebus Biosystems Inc, Resolve BioSciences GmbH, S2 Genomic Inc, Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., Singular Genomics System Inc, Ultivue Inc., Veranome Biosystems LLC, and Vizgen Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Austria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Austria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Austria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Austria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Austria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Austria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 10X Genomics Inc.

Exhibit 85: 10X Genomics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: 10X Genomics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: 10X Genomics Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Akoya Biosciences Inc.

Exhibit 88: Akoya Biosciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Akoya Biosciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Akoya Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 91: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 94: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Bio Techne Corp.

Exhibit 96: Bio Techne Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Bio Techne Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Bio Techne Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Bio Techne Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Bio Techne Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Illumina Inc.

Exhibit 101: Illumina Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Illumina Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Illumina Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Illumina Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Illumina Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Lunaphore Technologies SA

Exhibit 106: Lunaphore Technologies SA - Overview



Exhibit 107: Lunaphore Technologies SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Lunaphore Technologies SA - Key offerings

10.9 NanoString Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 109: NanoString Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: NanoString Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: NanoString Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 112: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Rebus Biosystems Inc

Exhibit 117: Rebus Biosystems Inc - Overview



Exhibit 118: Rebus Biosystems Inc - Key offerings

10.12 S2 Genomic Inc

Exhibit 119: S2 Genomic Inc - Overview



Exhibit 120: S2 Genomic Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: S2 Genomic Inc - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

