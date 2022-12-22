Spatial Genomics, Transcriptomics and Proteomics Solutions Market Report 2022: Featuring 10x Genomics, Lunaphore Technologies, Canopy Biosciences & More

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spatial Genomics, Transcriptomics and Proteomics Solutions Market - Distribution by Type of Solution, Type of Sample, End Users, Research Areas, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the spatial omics solutions market. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Since the discovery of the first human genetic map in 1987, the field of omics-based analysis has evolved significantly. Researchers have focused their efforts from decoding the primary sequence of genes to analyzing the location and interaction of cell types, and biomarkers (primarily, DNA, RNA and proteins), through a process known as spatial phenotyping.

The traditional molecular profiling analytical techniques, such as microarrays quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, immunohistochemistry and enzyme linked immunosorbent (ELISA) assay, though widely adopted, are known to dissociate the tissue samples, thereby causing loss of critical spatial multi-omics information across the genome, transcriptome, and proteome.

This unmet need in the life sciences research market has prompted innovators to amalgamate cell imaging and molecular profiling techniques to enable visualization, as well as high-throughput quantification of the cells and biomarkers within the tissue samples.

These solutions (that include platforms, along with affiliated reagents and software applications) enable the researchers to further advance and scale their research, by offering a better understanding of the disease morphology, discover novel biomarkers and develop precision therapies. Additionally, these spatial phenotyping platforms can be seamlessly integrated with the current NGS-workflows.

Therefore, the adoption of these novel devices to scale research from discovery to translational and clinical phases, is on the rise. In fact, according to a recent survey, approximately 44% of respondents expressed their intent to purchase a spatial profiling platform. In the same year, a research study, published in JAMA Oncology, emphasized the superiority of spatial phenotyping methods for the biomarker analysis in patients suffering from immuno-oncological diseases. Further, Nature Methods dubbed Spatial Transcriptomics as "Method of the Year" for 2020.

In order to capitalize the growing opportunity within this niche market, the developers of spatial-omics solutions are engaged in efforts to improve the penetration of their proprietary technologies, within the diverse client base, including academic research centers, research institutes and biopharma companies.

As a result, they are engaged in incorporating advanced features to their devices, including machine learning-based image analysis, automated sample processing, high-multiplexing, and biomarker-specific gene panels (including those associated with SARS-CoV-2). At the same time, the cost of running these complex tests has dramatically decreased in recent years; the spatial analysis of high-plex stained panels now costs USD 1,000 per slide, which is similar to the cost of whole genome sequencing by NGS.

Further, these instruments are designed to be capable of processing formalin-fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) tissue sample. This feature is important because nearly 80% of the translational research studies, that use tissue samples, are dependent on the aforementioned sample type.

Few players have also introduced customized access programs for biopharmaceutical players, enabling them to leverage spatial omics technologies, for the purpose of guiding their drug development programs. Driven by the growing adoption and continuous innovation of spatial biology solutions, we are led to believe that the opportunity for spatial profiling solution providers is likely to witness a sustained growth over the coming years.

Scope of the Report

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of the spatial genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics solutions.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of products (devices / platforms / assays) based on parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience of the developer and company size) and product specifications.

Elaborate profiles of key players offering spatial omics solutions. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its spatial biology solutions portfolio, recent developments, and an informed outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain during 2017-2022, featuring a detailed set of analyses based on various parameters, such as type of partnership, year of partnership, therapeutic areas involved, geographical location of the companies involved and the most active players.

An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted for spatial omics solutions since 2003.

A detailed review of more than 600 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on spatial omics solutions, based on parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication and popular keywords. The chapter also provides information on the top journals, top publishers and top copyright holders (in terms of number of articles published)

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the live cell instruments market, highlighting the contributions of industry players, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, geographical location of headquarters, ownership, commercial availability, microscope configuration, instrument weight, availability of integrated incubator, environmental parameters controlled, availability of multi-user mode, supported labware, Z-stack imaging capability, autofocusing capability, mode of imaging, number of fluorescent channels and magnification.

A detailed overview of genome sequencing technologies landscape, featuring information on type of applications, run time, maximum reads per run, maximum sequencing output, maximum read length, type of sequencing technique, quality score and cost. It also provides information on the technology providers involved in this domain, including information on year of establishment, company size and geographical location.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the potential future growth opportunity associated with spatial omics solutions providers in the mid to long term. We have developed informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.

The report features detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:

Priyam Shah (Senior Director, Akoya Biosciences )

(Senior Director, ) Sean Bendall (Co-founder, Ionpath)

(Co-founder, Ionpath) Brad Nelson (Senior Vice President of Marketing, Ionpath)

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

Key Questions Answered

Which are the key geographies where spatial omics solutions providers are located?

Which analytical techniques are leveraged by the solution providers engaged in spatial omics solutions market?

Who are the leading developers involved in the development of spatial omics solutions?

For which research applications are spatial analysis solutions most widely used?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders offering spatial profiling solutions?

What is the evolving trend of publications focused on spatial analysis-based technologies?

Who are the key investors in spatial omics solutions market?

Which companies are actively filing patents to drive innovation in spatial omics solutions market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segment?

Key Players

Spatial Omics Analysis Solution Providers: North America

10x Genomics

Akoya Biosciences

Bruker

Canopy Biosciences

NanoString Technologies

Vizgen

Spatial Omics Analysis Solution Providers: Europe

Lunaphore Technologies

Molecular Machines & Industries (MMI)

Resolve Biosciences

Key Topics Covered:





1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. SPATIAL OMICS SOLUTIONS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. SPATIAL OMICS SOLUTIONS: PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6. SPATIAL OMICS SOLUTIONS: COMPANY PROFILES

7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8. PATENT ANALYSIS

9. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

10. CASE STUDY ON POTENTIAL CLIENTS OF SPATIAL OMICS SOLUTION PROVIDERS

11. CASE STUDY ON SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGIES

12. SPATIAL OMICS SOLUTION PROVIDERS: MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14. CONCLUDING REMARKS

15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

16. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ci7dfy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets