Spatial Integrated Systems (SIS) Wins US Coast Guard Maritime Domain Awareness Pilot Study Contract

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Integrated Systems Inc. (SIS) of Virginia Beach, VA, has been awarded a contract with the US Coast Guard (USCG) to demonstrate an autonomous Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) System to examine the feasibility of improving Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) in the remote Pacific Ocean. SIS partnered with MetalCraft Marine U.S. of Watertown, NY, and Navatek, based in Honolulu, HI. The partnership marries two mature, commercially available products, the SIS Multi-Agent Robotic Teams (SMART™) Autonomy System and the MetalCraft 7m Interceptor Boat, for commercial sale as an intelligent, goal-oriented autonomous USV. The integration of SIS's SMART™ Autonomy to MetalCraft's 7m Interceptor is seamless, inexpensive and will demonstrate to the USCG the opportunity to optionally unman/man any auxiliary craft in their inventory. SMART™ Autonomy is COLREGS compliant and is the leader in multi-robot control, offering unmatched capability for swarm and cooperative missions with multiple UxVs. The 7m Interceptor, which is currently being employed by the USCG Cutter Boat-Large (CB-L) Program, was specifically chosen because it can operate in extreme conditions, has been proven for launch and recovery from USCG Cutters and has a large space for future payloads.

SIS will demonstrate a comprehensive ability to detect threats and safeguard our homeland, prevent illegal fishing, and stop intrusion into protected marine sanctuaries. "We are excited to demonstrate the maturity of our technology and the flexibility to employ multiple optionally manned platforms affording a Coast Guard Commander tremendous opportunities," said Sam Lewis, SIS's President & Chief Operating Officer. The open ocean demonstration will be conducted this summer approximately 30 miles south of Oahu, HI, in a 20 square mile area. Spatial Integrated Systems is proud to have been chosen by the USCG to conduct this demonstration and to play a leading role in the sustainment of America's edge in autonomy and unmanned systems.

About Spatial Integrated Systems: SIS has been developing autonomy solutions since 2006 and is a global leader in the development, integration and incorporation of novel robotic and control technologies. The SIS Multi Agent Robotic Teams (SMART™) Autonomy System is behavior-based and provides an intelligent, goal-oriented vehicle control system that can turn any platform into an intelligent robot. Over the last 14 years, SIS has conducted 15 operational demonstrations for the U.S. government in 13 different mission areas with unmanned vehicles (UxV) amassing over 6,000 hours using SMART™. SMART™ has been integrated on 15 different vehicle types, over 50 boats, and on UUVs, UGVs and UAVs.

For more information e-mail: info@sisinc.org, Phone: 757-461-5206 or visit https://www.sisinc.org/unmanned/

Related Images

sis.jpg

SIS

SOURCE Spatial Integrated Systems