Spatial Labs Unveils Fashion Collection: Core Powered by Circle: A New Way to Connect

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spatial Labs, a cutting-edge technology and design company, introduces their first fashion collection - Core Powered by Circle—a revolutionary step forward in fashion and how we connect with each other.

The Core collection is the first to leverage the new innovative platform Circle, which transforms the way we engage, share, and build relationships. Core marks the beginning of a new era in personal expression and connection – setting a new standard for fashion and for global brands.

Spatial Labs

The Core collection embodies Spatial Labs' commitment to innovation, self-expression, and cultural impact. Each piece offers a new way to interact, making fashion a living reflection of personal identity.

The debut Core collection features essential pieces including Core Tee $120, Core Crewneck $220, Core pants $250 and Core Hoodie $320. The collection comes in five colorways including: Arctic, Titanium, Carbon, Rust, and Moss. The Core collection is made in Los Angeles and debuts online and at the flagship store in Culver City at The Platform, where customers can explore the future of fashion and experience the technology firsthand.

"Our vision with Circle is to build a platform that allows people to interact with the world around them in ways never before possible," said Iddris Sandu, Founder & CEO of Spatial Labs.

"In a world where our connections have become fragmented and often impersonal, Circle is reimagining how we share and preserve moments. It's not just about social networks; it's about building a new interaction layer where everyday objects and experiences tell our stories in real-time."

Sandu continued: "With Core and Circle, we're pioneering a future where the objects we own,wear and touch are gateways to personal memories and shared experiences. This is not some far-off vision—it's here, today, and it's creating opportunities for everyone to showcase their lives in ways that feel more intimate, more authentic, and ultimately more human."

Each item in the Core collection is embedded with smart chip technology linked to Circle which allows users to personalize their clothing. Circle users can post to their feed using "Tiles" to share photos, videos, links, playlists, and more moments from their daily life, creating deeper connections and fostering a sense of community. And it all comes to life when users tap the Tag on each other's clothing.

Circle offers an alternative space for individuals to express themselves, allowing users to share their lives more authentically and intimately. Unlike traditional social media sharing tools that often feel impersonal, overly curated, and limiting, Circle keeps you and your close circle of friends connected, enabling a depth of presence to share your stories in real time without any expectations of maintaining a perfect image.

To learn more about Spatial Labs and to purchase the Core collection please visit www.spatial-labs.com or explore at the flagship store located at Spatial Labs Store - #104, 8840 Washington Blvd, Suite 104, Culver City, CA 90232, and engage with the future of interactivity.

About Spatial Labs



Founded in 2019, Spatial Labs exists to simplify and enhance people's lives by bringing the digital and physical worlds together. Through innovative products and services, we help people create and enjoy experiences that inspire joy. Our mission is to make technology a natural part of the human experience and empower people to shape the world they want to see.

Founder and CEO, Iddris Sandu is a visionary technologist and designer who has been at the intersection of technology and fashion for many years. He has collaborated with leading tech companies like Google, Meta, and Twitter, and at only 19, Iddris became the CTO for Nipsey Hussle - creating The Marathon Store which was the world's first Smart Store powered by augmented reality and geofencing technology.

His unique blend of technology and culture led him to create Spatial Labs in 2019, backed by Blockchain Capital and JAY-Z's Marcy Venture Partners. In 2019, he founded Spatial Labs where he has collaborated with brands like Rihanna's Fenty, Beyoncé's IVY PARK, Travis Scott's Cactus Jack, Vogue, Prada, and Adidas. At only 27 years old, Sandu is one of the youngest founders ever to raise an eight figure seed round for his technology company, Spatial Labs.

Technologies developed at Spatial Labs helps people, brands, and communities tell richer, more meaningful stories.

CONTACT:

Spatial Labs

[email protected]

SLATE PR

Andy Gelb / Ida Bo Frazier

310-461-0111

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Spatial Labs