Spatial Launches Analogue, the First Collaborative 3D Immersive Experience Design Platform on Apple Vision Pro

Designed from the ground up for spatial computing, Analogue provides full fidelity, interactive & native performance for 3D immersive experiences, and dramatically simplifies the design, distribution and approval cycle for modern 3D projects.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial, a leading provider of immersive design software, announced today the launch of Analogue, the first collaborative 3D immersive experience platform on Apple Vision Pro. Built on years of experience and feedback from world class immersive experience design teams around the world, Analogue opens a new chapter in professional 3D design workflows. Spatial also announced Analogue Designer, a native 3D design tool built from the ground up on modern spatial computing standards, will launch in early 2025.

"Analogue for Apple Vision Pro provides a glimpse into the collaborative power of native design tools for modern spatial computing workflows," said Calin Pacurariu, Co-Founder & CEO at Spatial. "Combined with Analogue Designer, we aim to radically reduce the time & cost associated with designing and deploying full fidelity 3D experiences for enterprise design teams and their partners around the world."

Analogue allows design teams like those at the National Geographic Society to collaborate directly in real-time immersive settings, sparking a level of frictionless creativity in workflows that were previously fraught with design challenges, silos of internal & external teams and compatibility roadblocks.

Design teams use Analogue to:

Quickly visualize ideas in full 3D context & immersion

Collaborate securely from anywhere: across local teams or distributed design team around the planet

Prototype designs without coding to accelerate development

View instantly on Apple Vision Pro for a full fidelity interactive experience

"We're proud to work with Spatial to build on National Geographic's rich storytelling legacy, inviting countless more people to join us in our mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world," said National Geographic Society CEO Jill Tiefenthaler. "Embracing innovative technology helps us connect our audiences to the science, beauty and mysteries of our planet in entirely new and creative ways — inspiring the Explorer in everyone."

Analogue includes a series of scenes highlighting design inspirations as examples in three core business design verticals:

Automotive design: Empower teams to take the wheel of their design process. Accelerate workflows with virtual reviews and enable seamless collaboration with team members and partners across the globe, as if they're all seated together in the vehicle cabin.



Launch Scenes: Auto Dash Layout, Collab Room - Garage





Empower teams to take the wheel of their design process. Accelerate workflows with virtual reviews and enable seamless collaboration with team members and partners across the globe, as if they're all seated together in the vehicle cabin. Auto Dash Layout, Collab Room - Garage Space pre-visualization: Show off bold new designs in stunning 3D, with no hard hat required! Whether it's a sleek pop-up or a stylish lobby, teams can visualize designs in 3D before driving a single nail and team up with stakeholders in real-time, complete with spatial context.



Launch Scenes: Vision Theater, Courtyard, Photo Gallery, Space Layout





Show off bold new designs in stunning 3D, with no hard hat required! Whether it's a sleek pop-up or a stylish lobby, teams can visualize designs in 3D before driving a single nail and team up with stakeholders in real-time, complete with spatial context. Vision Theater, Courtyard, Photo Gallery, Space Layout Product design reviews: Speed up the design process with interactive 3D reviews and true spatial context. Teams can bring stakeholders into a shared virtual space, collaborate in real-time, and refine designs collectively to achieve faster approvals



Launch Scenes: Collab Room - Conference, boxHAUS Induction

Launch features of Analogue include:

Real-time collaboration : Review designs in real time and enjoy face-to-face collaboration, no matter where teams or clients are located. Native SharePlay capabilities during a FaceTime call enables high fidelity shared design experiences.

: Review designs in real time and enjoy face-to-face collaboration, no matter where teams or clients are located. Native SharePlay capabilities during a FaceTime call enables high fidelity shared design experiences. Vantage Points : Create and navigate through various design viewpoints. Review every detail from every angle.

: Create and navigate through various design viewpoints. Review every detail from every angle. Asset Variants: Quickly test different versions of the same asset. Experience real-time A/B testing, as if everyone is in the same room.

Request Early Access to Analogue Designer

Spatial is working closely with leading design teams refining the Analogue immersive viewer experiences. In parallel, the company is building Analogue Designer, a native 3D design tool built from the ground up on modern spatial computing standards, slated to launch in early 2025. Spatial aims to radically accelerate traditional creative workflows for teams around the world.

Native support for OpenUSD allows Analogue Designer to integrate seamlessly into previously cumbersome 3D workflows and dramatically accelerate design reviews while dropping proprietary roadblocks. OpenUSD is gaining rapid support through the 3D industry starting with support by founding members Pixar, Apple, NVIDIA, Adobe & Autodesk. Spatial is an early member of the Alliance for OpenUSD since its founding in 2023.

Availability

Experience the future of design by downloading Spatial Analogue today on the App Store for Apple Vision Pro.

Analogue Designer is slated to launch in early 2025. To engage your design team with Spatial, request early access to Analogue Designer at spatialinc.com/analogue.

About Spatial

Founded in 2017, Spatial is reimagining how teams design, interact, and solve problems by unlocking the power of spatial computing. By leveraging immersive technology, Spatial empowers forward-thinking organizations to bring ideas to life with unprecedented clarity and depth. What began as a simple experiment in spatial audio has evolved into a comprehensive platform that enables teams across industries—including design studios and automotive pioneers—to create, share, and experience 3D environments in real time. Frustrated with the limitations of traditional tools, Spatial set out to deliver an intuitive, immersive solution that redefines collaboration and accelerates innovation. Today, Spatial is at the forefront of 3D technology, helping teams around the globe shape the future, one dimension at a time. For additional information, please visit www.spatialinc.com.

