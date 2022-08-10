Spatial Omics Solutions Market worth $587.2 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Spatial Omics Solutions Market By Solution Type (Instruments, Consumables And Services), Sample Analyzed (DNA, RNA, And Protein Samples), Application (Diagnosis, Translation Research, Drug Discovery And Development, Single Cell Analysis, Cell Biology And Other Applications), End-User Segment (Academic And Research Institutions, Biopharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organizations And Other)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global spatial omics solutions market is valued at US$ 232.6 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 587.2 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.18% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The phrase "spatial omics" refers to a group of technologies that allow -omics data to be superimposed on images of tissue. There are several different types of omics studies that are all grouped under the umbrella word "omics." As an example, genomics examines the entire genome, transcriptomics reads the RNA, and proteomics studies the protein content. Decoding the primary sequence of genes has been shifted to assessing the position and interaction of cell types and biomarkers (namely, DNA/RNA/Protein) through the spatial phenotyping method. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods can easily incorporate spatial phenotyping systems. As a result, innovative gadgets are increasingly being used to move research from the discovery stage all the way to the translational and clinical stages. There has been substantial progress in the field of omics-based analysis. The developers of spatial-omics solutions are working hard to increase the penetration of their unique technologies into a wide range of clients, including academic research centres, research institutions, and biopharmaceutical firms. As a consequence of this, they are working on introducing more complex features into their products. These features include high-multiplexing, automated sample processing, biomarker-specific gene panels, and image analysis based on machine learning.

The rising prevalence of various types of genetic disorders, advances in sequencing technology on a global scale, and an increase in funding for spatial omics research are all factors driving the market. This novel technique offers an opportunity to better understand the mechanisms that govern the specific cell interactions at the tumour boundary, which is extremely helpful in the early detection of malignancy. In addition, new advanced devices launched by medical device manufacturers will be responsible for the increase in research into spatial OMICS' potential as a cancer diagnosis tool, which will, in turn, help to fuel the market's expansion. The growing use of spatial genomics and transcriptomics for drug development and biomarker identification is also projected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

However, The lack of computational analytical tools and the high capital investment necessary for international expansion are two market limitations. Additionally, a slow technical advancement rate may impede the market's growth for spatial omics solutions.

North America currently holds the highest portion of the global market for spatial omics solutions due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rises in per capita income, and the existence of advanced research institutes and laboratories.

The prominent and exclusive market player list includes Fluidigm Corporation, 10x Genomics, Inc., Bruker, Canopy Biosciences, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Flagship Biosciences, Inc, Akoya Biosciences, Inc., Rebus Biosystems, BioSpyder Technologies, S2 Genomics, Inc., IONpath, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, RareCyte, Inc., Visikol, Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Genomic Vision, Seven Bridges Genomics, Resolve Biosciences, Readcoor, Inc., Lunaphore Technologies, Molecular Machines & Industries (MMI), Dovetail Genomics, Vizgen Corp., Optical Biosystems, Inc., Ultivue, Inc., Cytiva and other vital companies

Key developments in the market

In June 2022 , Vizgen Demonstrated Expansion of the MERSCOPETM In Situ Single-Cell Spatial Genomics Platform at AGBT. Two of the company's recent announcements are expanding the company's product plan and releasing FFPE Human Immuno-oncology data. Product improvements from Vizgen will allow for increased flexibility in sample entry and the development of new applications.

In June 2021 , Akoya Biosciences, Inc. and AstraZeneca agreed to work together to develop new multiplex immunofluorescence (MIF) workflows and spatial biomarker signatures based on Akoya's PhenopticsTM platform. The immuno-oncology division of AstraZeneca had partnered with Advanced Biopharma Solutions (ABS), a premium service offering from Akoya, to leverage the comprehensive spatial phenotyping capabilities of the PhenopticsTM platform. This will allow them to research drug mechanisms of action, confirm the prevalence of target biology, and find predictive signatures for future trial designs.

In Oct 2020 , ReadCoor and Cartana, two in situ analytical technology development companies, were acquired by 10x Genomics. In situ RNA analysis technology is developed by Cartana, whereas ReadCoor has an RC2 spatial multiomics platform based on fluorescence in situ sequencing technology. 10x Genomics said in a statement that the agreements give it control of more than 110 patents.

In Oct 2020 , Bruker Corporation announced the launch of the Vutara VXL Super-Resolution Fluorescence Microscope, which was created for nanoscale biological imaging. With the aid of this innovative system, complex spatial biology research in the areas of virology, neuroscience, and live-cell imaging, as well as extracellular matrix structures and extracellular vesicles, can be carried out (EV).

Market Segmentation:

Global Spatial Omics Solutions Market, by Solution Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Global Spatial Omics Solutions Market, by Sample Analyzed, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

DNA

RNA

Protein

Global Spatial Omics Solutions Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Diagnostics

Translation Research

Drug Discovery and Development

Single Cell Analysis

cell biology

Other Applications

Global Spatial Omics Solutions Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Academic and Research Institutions

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Contract Research Organization

Other End Users

Global Spatial Omics Solutions Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Spatial Omics Solutions Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Spatial Omics Solutions Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Spatial Omics Solutions Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Spatial Omics Solutions Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Spatial Omics Solutions Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global spatial omics solutions market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the spatial omics solutions market

To analyze the spatial omics solutions market drivers and challenges

To get information on the spatial omics solutions market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

To get information on significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the spatial omics solutions industry

