Spatial Risk Systems Launches Asset-Level Location Intelligence Indicators for Investors and Underwriters

News provided by

Spatial Risk Systems (SRS)

31 Oct, 2023, 09:08 ET

A Comprehensive Fact-Based Solution, Not just limited to physical risks, is now available on the Snowflake Marketplace.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Risk Systems (SRS), a Global location intelligence provider and the market leader for financial sector spatial-level data, is pleased to announce that data sets from its Global Spatial Knowledge Graph is available on the Snowflake Marketplace1.

SRS Assets and Issuers - Provides asset location, industry classification, asset ownership, and key factors that can have a material impact on an asset's value: physical risks, environmental hazards, carbon emissions, toxic releases, demographic, and socio-economic factors.

SRS NOAA US Storm Events - 1.8 million recorded events, curated and standardized at the US County and Census-Tract Levels, dating back to 1950 with USD CPI-adjusted damages. A critical data set to predict weather events and losses and designed for AI/ML training.

SRS US Real Estate Survey - Covers 195,000 US jurisdictions from Census Tract to Metropolitan areas. The survey illuminates essential climate, environmental, and socio-economic factors for home buyers, investors, and underwriters looking to make a more informed decision.

SRS US Municipal Asset Class - Tracks 1 million+ fixed-income instruments, uncovering critical, ground-level facts that could impact valuation and capital-raising.

–Alex Vengerovsky, SRS' Chief Data Scientist;

"It is common knowledge that up to 80% of an analyst's time is spent on data 'wrangling.' Our products today are designed to help focus creative minds on answering real-world questions rather than cleansing, curating, and connecting data.

These high-quality data products are easy to understand, ingest, and integrate with the customer's internal data. They are designed for a wide range of use cases: AI/ML training, forecasting, risk assessment, investment decisions, real estate, or municipal bond portfolio analytics."

About Spatial Risk Systems (SRS)
Founded by Data Governance Experts from the Financial Sector, SRS has engineered a Spatial-Level Knowledge Graph providing a comprehensive source of spatial-level insights that can impact the asset-level valuations.

spatialrisksystems.com
linkedin.com/company/spatialrisksystems

1

Contact: data.support@spatialrisksystems.com

SOURCE Spatial Risk Systems (SRS)

