Spatial Wins Two CE Pro 2021 BEST Awards at CEDIA Expo

Spatial makes it easy to design astonishingly convincing audio universes, regardless of location. The audio platform does not have rigid requirements for speaker position or configuration. They can be installed anywhere—indoors or outdoors, hidden in the natural environment—and Spatial will adapt the content in real-time. Any kind of data source can influence a Spatial scene, including weather, time of day, crowd size and other sensor based feedback. Immersive sound creates a completely new kind of connection that can be used to build deep rooted memories and create dynamic experiences worth returning for ever-changing storytelling.

"We are honored to be named recipients of CE Pro's 2021 BEST Awards, a major feat which we could not have done without our team's imaginative minds and dedication and our partners A Shade Above and Reimagine Well," said Calin Pacurariu, Co-Founder and CEO of Spatial. "Sound holds the unique power to deeply impact so many areas of our lives, and the fact that we are being recognized in two very different categories is a testament to the power of Spatial's unique technology and soundscapes."

Outdoor A/V Award

Spatial's flagship residential project in Marin County, California, which helped the company take home the Outdoor A/V Award win, is a perfect example of how an entire property featuring indoor and outdoor spaces can be transformed through the magic of sound. In tandem with A Shade Above, this ambitious project includes 370 channels of audio in 11 spaces — a redwood grove, hillside, 2 pools, a Zen garden, the master bedroom, the home theater and all with fully integrated immersive sound and more. A total of three acres were transformed into a theme park-like world that amazes the homeowners and their guests.

To bring this environment to life, speaker placement ranges from 96 feet in the air to down below the waterline in the swimming pool. Custom speaker design and testing was incorporated in the surrounding deck to meet the architectural requirements. Spatial mapped this beautiful property with LiDAR scans to locate the locations that were outfitted with James Loudspeakers and enhanced with underwater speakers from Clark Synthesis. The home theater uses Lyngdorf's MP-60 2.1 with Spatial Reality processing to enhance the Atmos and DTS:X presentations in the non-traditionally shaped room. The soundfield was expanded to 27 channels to accommodate the flexible layout and provide a deeper level of immersion.

"When we were tasked with bringing this fantastically medieval Redwood forest project to life, we could have never imagined how real Spatial's audio simulation platform would make it feel," said Bob Stearns, Principal at A Shade Above. "No other audio simulation platform could have done a better job on this 7-figure masterpiece, and this industry recognition from CE Pro is a testament to that."

Wellness Award

Spatial's work with Southern California-based Reimagine Well, a company that creates tech-enabled immersive experiences for patient care, along with students from the California Institute of the Arts, won over the judges in the Wellness category. Together with the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, they designed 'tranquility rooms' for patients and families in palliative care, and 'resiliency rooms' to provide restorative healing experiences for clinical team members after long days.

According to Roger Holzberg, Founder of Reimagine Well, "After a long career as a VP and Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering, I left Disney as a cancer survivor and founded Reimagine Well. Our company's mission is to 'evolve the patient journey.' We know well the healing power of immersive audio and Spatial's technology has the power to transform the way we view and experience clinical settings."

All entries were judged on innovation, functionality, competitive advantages and benefits to the installer by industry leaders, along with the editors of CE Pro. Winners from CE Pro's 2021 BEST Awards will be posted to CEPro.com and included in the November issue of CE Pro Magazine.

