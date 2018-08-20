Spatialitics names Dan Exley SVP & Chief Client Officer

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatialitics LLC, the leading technology company specializing in Spatial Analytics innovations, has named Dan Exley (MMI, FABC), as Senior Vice President and Chief Client Officer (CCO). Dan will lead Spatialitics Product & Pricing Strategies, Sales, Marketing, and Alliances.

Mr. Exley is an accomplished leader and informaticist, with deep expertise in advanced analytics in complex, regulated environments. For over 15 years he has been the leader of large information technology portfolios within the healthcare industry, including Enterprise Analytics and Electronic Health Records systems. He has a proven track record of designing and implementing novel solutions, and leading teams to create positive impact for patients, providers, and organizations. Most recently as Founder and President of Exley Informatics, Dan advised clients in the development and execution of strategies related to Healthcare IT, Medical Informatics, Information Architecture, Analytics, Process Improvement, and Data Governance.

Mr. Exley holds a Master's degree in Medical Informatics from Northwestern University, and is a Fellow of the Advisory Board Company.

Commenting on Spatialitics, Exley said, "Spatial Analytics is a critical capability for organizations in every industry, and the Spatialitics portfolio provides next-generation decision support and novel insights that will drive innovation among our customers. I am excited to join the Spatialitics team and unleash the power of spatial analytics!"

"Dan is a renowned leader in the healthcare industry with deep experience in big data analytics." said Vish Tadimety, Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Spatialitics. "We are delighted to have him as Chief Client Officer for Spatialitics, and are excited to have him lead our go-to-market strategies, product vision and roadmaps, sales, marketing and alliance initiatives. His expertise will help us build and run a robust channel and alliance driven sales model for Spatialitics offerings."

