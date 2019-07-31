Spatialitics™ Unity Engine Achieves SAP Certification for Integration with SAP S/4HANA

OAKBROOK, Ill., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatialitics Unity Engine, a transformational middleware platform for integration between business transactional and Enterprise GIS systems, is now SAP® Certified for Integration with SAP S/4HANA® by the SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC). This certification highlights Spatialitics' commitment to integrating and geo-enabling SAP platforms and software and formalizes Unity Engine's compatibility with SAP Enterprise systems for SAP and Esri customers - delivering rapid integration with minimal risk.

The product enables organizations to realize maximum value from their SAP and Esri ArcGIS investments through spatially enabling SAP business data. Additionally, Unity Engine enables bi-directional synchronization between SAP S/4HANA or SAP Business Suite and enterprise GIS powered by Esri's ArcGIS. It offers both cloud and on-premise deployment options, and a multi-modal approach for configuring synchronization behavior. The Unity Engine maintains data integrity while keeping both enterprise systems current and updated. This ensures that the business and geospatial data for each asset remain synchronized and enables SAP and Esri customers to run their business with more confidence in their data and systems.

Vish Tadimety, Chief Executive Officer at Spatialitics said "We are proud to achieve this certification from SAP for the Unity Engine. Our clients have 2 systems of record, Esri ArcGIS for spatial data and SAP Business Suite or SAP S/4HANA for business transactional data. The Unity Engine provides a bridge that enables the users of both SAP and Esri systems to trust the composite data and make better, more informed decisions in real-time across the organization. This certification confirms that our development standards meet the highest benchmarks set by SAP."

Spatialitics Unity Engine helps organizations unlock new uses for data across the enterprise with trusted and synchronized information through a solution that deploys rapidly and cost effectively.

About Spatialitics

Spatialitics LLC is the creator of Spatial Analytics Products and Platforms. It is a cloud software business founded with the sole aim of improving an organization's decision-making process through the power of spatially-enabled data and analytics. Spatialitics is an Esri Gold Partner and an SAP PartnerEdge Build Partner.

Visit www.spatialitics.com for up-to-date information on their product and solution offerings.

