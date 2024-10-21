Spatially Health Partners with Janus Healthcare Partners to Expand Access to Behavioral Health Services and Tackle Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) for its Patients

Spatially Health's Equity Equalizer™ advanced technology will provide critical insights to support Janus Health Partners' behavioral health services for clients.

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatially Health , a cloud-based health equity platform focused on identifying and addressing health-related social needs, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Janus Healthcare Partners , a provider of evidence-based, integrated behavioral health and whole-person care through the Collaborative Care Model (CoCM). This evidence-based model integrates behavioral health services into primary care settings, ensuring seamless access to psychotherapy, psychiatric consult-liaison services, and medication management via telehealth.

Spatially Health and Janus Healthcare Partners will work together to address the critical challenges of addressing health-related social needs among patients of Spatially's clients by utilizing Spatially Health's Equity Equalizer™ platform, an innovative tool designed to identify and address an individual's unique health barriers. Janus Healthcare Partner's platform, Samepage™, will further bolster the identification process and enable fidelity to the Collaborative Care model. By providing personalized social care strategies, the collaboration is set to transform how patient participation is encouraged and managed. The goal? To amplify the effectiveness of health management plans, paving the way for significantly enhanced health outcomes.

With an estimated 26% of adults in the United States suffering from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year, Janus Healthcare Partners is bridging the gap between mental and physical health for better outcomes. Through telehealth services, Janus ensures that patients have access to top-tier mental health care from the comfort of their homes or primary care clinics, improving access to care and reducing barriers to treatment. Using data from Spatially Health's Equity Equalizer™ platform, coupled with Janus's Samepage™ platform, will enable custom solutions for clients, ensuring they receive comprehensive care that addresses physical and behavioral health needs. The platform is dynamic and constantly adapts to evolving patient data, ensuring ongoing accuracy and relevancy in its recommendations for enhancing patient health outcomes.

"Our collaboration with Spatially Health is supporting practices in value-based care models and fostering innovative partnerships. Together, our organizations deliver comprehensive, scalable solutions that empower primary care providers, enhance patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs," said Nicholas Tcherepnin , Chief Executive Officer of Janus Healthcare Partners.

"This partnership marks a critical step forward in leveraging data-driven insights to address behavioral health as a key social determinant of health," says Spatially Health CEO and co-founder Hillit Meidar-Alfi . "Our partnership with Janus Healthcare Partners provides tailored solutions that enhance access to care, reduce barriers, and promote health equity for diverse patient populations. Together, we are empowering providers to deliver comprehensive, personalized care that drives meaningful, long-term improvements in patient outcomes."

Our collaboration with Janus enables us to bring market-leading analytics and care to help value-based care organizations improve their benchmarks with practical SDOH solutions to promote health equity.

Spatially Health's Equity Equalizer™ platform identifies each patient's specific health barriers and matches them to the most appropriate social care solutions. This personalized approach enhances patient engagement and optimizes healthcare management strategies, ultimately improving health outcomes.

Janus's Samepage™ is a proprietary clinical platform with purpose-built clinical guidelines for delivering Collaborative Care and includes a patient registry with longitudinal systemic outcomes tracking, clinical task management, clinical decision support and clinical modules.

For high-resolution images, click here

About Janus Healthcare Partners

Janus Healthcare Partners is a leading Psychiatric Collaborative Care company that brings integrated behavioral health care to health systems, physician groups, accountable care organizations, and other health care providers. Janus addresses unmet behavioral health needs of the patient population and improves outcomes, all in close collaboration with patients' medical providers. Founded on the best-practice Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model, Janus delivers turn-key clinical services, including all of the clinical resources, care management, and technology-enablement to provide seamless access to patients in need of behavioral health care.

About Spatially Health

Founded in 2019, Spatially Health provides intelligent decision support and guidance platforms for value-based care organizations focused on improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations. Spatially Health is a female-founded and female-lead team founded by Hillit Meidar-Alfi, Ph.D., and Adi Segal. Spatially Health is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The company's Equity Equalizer™ Platform helps value-based care organizations improve benchmarks with practical SDOH solutions. Spatially Health is an SDOH expert whose platform ties SDOH factors to health outcomes and costs. The platform's proprietary models leverage location intelligence and spatial analytics that go beyond ZIP codes and provide granular patient insights at the hyper-local level. Spatially Health identifies and quantifies SDOH barriers at the patient level, empowering care teams with personalized intervention recommendations and enabling them to efficiently connect patients to the right social care resources for improved outcomes. Spatially Health is a certified Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

For more information on Spatially Health, visit http://www.SpatiallyHealth.com or connect with Spatially Health on LinkedIn , Twitter, and YouTube .

Media Contact

Sarah Brom-Criscola

Sr. Director of Marketing | Spatially Health

[email protected]

www.spatiallyhealth.com

SOURCE Spatially Health