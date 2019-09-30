SpatialTEQ Inc. Releases Map Business Online Pro - Map-based Market Analysis for Business

CORNISH, Maine, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpatialTEQ Inc., publisher of North America's leading business mapping software, today announces the release of Map Business Online Pro (MBO Pro), a map-based business intelligence software for sales and marketing professionals, and operational planners. Map Business Online Pro, a cloud service, offers advanced market analysis capabilities and the ability to import and plot an industry-leading 250,000 location points per map. Map Business Online Pro includes all the functionality of Map Business Online Standard with the addition of multiple location search with segmentation by driving time and distance, as well as a 'find nearest location with distance' calculator.

Create multiple territories from simultaneous driving time or distance calculations. Search and segment multiple center points. Enrich data reports with Census demographic information.

MBO Pro users will use this advanced tool to conduct a variety of market analysis including:

Generate proximity searches across multiple datasets for the nearest target objective

Identify new market opportunities by area assessments and demographic analysis

Create dot-density maps of up to 250,000 imported location points per map

Develop customer and prospect lists supporting sales and marketing activities

Assess straight-line and driving time distance calculations between facility location points for analysis and planning

Generate multiple territories from multiple center point radius searches by ZIP code, county, or alternative map layers

Search and Segment Data from Multiple Centers

Map Business Online Pro market analysis enables the creation of multiple straight line or driving time/distance queries across an array of center points. MBO Pro users will compile market analysis query results into marketing lists for follow-up or further analysis. Results may be segmented by center point or distance.

In addition to providing straight line and drive time query distances, MBO Pro will enable map visualizations of more than one-hundred drive time polygons at once. These drive time queries will be time-of-day and day-of-week configurable, enabling traffic assessments for businesses with critical delivery deadlines.

MBO Pro market analysis searches of multiple center point map layers may be used to generate multiple territories at one time. Query results may be augmented with Map Business Online demographic data or other user imported data layers.

Find Nearest Locations & Distance Calculator

MBO Pro enables the generation of proximity searches by straight-line or drive time distances across an array of data. For example, sales department users will be able to search the proximity of all customer locations for the nearest specific store. Health care users will be able to search an array of patient locations and report the nearest medical center(s).

In addition to any nearest locations search results, driving time and driving distance calculations will be reported. A straight-line distance option is also available.

Batch Calculate Distances

With Map Business Online Pro, logistics planners will be able to calculate driving distances and driving times for a set of origins and destinations. OD calculations will apply to pairs within one dataset or across two disparate datasets. Results assist in the assessment of best routing options for delivery businesses.

Additional new features in Map Business Online Pro include the ability to:

Generate time-of-day or day-of-the-week configurable drive time and driving distance queries. Useful for traffic assessments and alternative route planning

Create Region and Division sales territory assignments

Save Up to 400 map files

Map Business Online Pro is a cloud-based service available as a downloadable desktop application for Windows or Mac computers or a web browser-based accessed service. Subscriptions include access to technical support. Custom map services for an hourly fee are available upon request.

About Map Business Online

From the creators of BusinessMAP, www.MapBusinessOnline.com has been providing sales & marketing professionals with affordable and intuitive cloud-based business mapping software, for Mac and PC users, since 2010. Design, edit, and share maps that reflect your business . Create and manage sales territories that drive accountability into your sales force. Replace discontinued Microsoft MapPoint with MapBusinessOnline. Access optimized multi-stop routes to drive down travel costs. No other mapping software solves so many problems for such a small investment.

Contact: Geoffrey Ives, 223814@email4pr.com, (800) 425-9035, (207) 939-6866

SOURCE SpatialTEQ Inc.

Related Links

https://www.MapBusinessOnline.com

