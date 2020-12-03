Spaulding Ridge Announces Strategic Partnership with Coupa Software

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge LLC has entered into a partnership agreement with Coupa Software, a global technology platform for Business Spend Management (BSM). Spaulding Ridge recognizes Coupa as the leader in procure-to-pay suites and recommends Coupa as a key part of an organization's digital transformation strategy.

"Our clients look to us to help solve their business challenges through superior technology solutions, delivered in the cloud," said Jay Laabs, CEO of Spaulding Ridge. "We see Coupa as a disruptive technology, allowing companies to contain costs and mitigate supply chain risk, especially during these uncertain times. We see many opportunities for our clients to replace legacy on-premises purchasing platforms with Coupa's cloud-based spend management solution."

"We see extraordinary opportunity with Spaulding Ridge," said Roger Goulart, Senior Vice President of Business Development & Alliances for Coupa. "Spaulding Ridge is considered a trusted advisor to their clients. They help executives develop a sensible approach to digital transformation and accelerate the successful adoption of best-in-cloud technologies. This approach is consistent with Coupa's emphasis on customer success and value as a service. We are excited to work with Spaulding Ridge in North America and other global markets."

Spaulding Ridge is the newest implementation partner in Coupa's partner ecosystem. Spaulding Ridge brings a diverse client portfolio to the partnership, spanning five continents and over 15 countries. Spaulding Ridge will be engaging with clients in the coming months to provide additional information about its new Coupa practice and capabilities.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

About Spaulding Ridge

Founded in 2018, Spaulding Ridge is a top management consulting firm, dedicated to client success and helping organizations implement and adopt best-in-cloud technology to solve their most pressing challenges. Spaulding Ridge helps Finance and Operations teams gain control, increase financial effectiveness, improve productivity & efficiency, and increase competitiveness. To learn more, visit www.spauldingridge.com or contact us at [email protected].

