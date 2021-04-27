Spaulding Ridge Expands DocuSign with Associate Partner, Rebecca Yoder

CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a top management consulting firm, announced today the addition of a new member to the leadership team, Rebecca Yoder. Rebecca is joining its DocuSign Agreement Cloud Practice as an Associate Partner, furthering its mission of helping clients improve compliance and reduce risk exposure during the ongoing supervision of contractual relationships using DocuSign.

Spaulding Ridge is the largest DocuSign Practice in the world

Home to over 40 DocuSign accredited practitioners, Spaulding Ridge became a Platinum partner in 2020. The DocuSign Contract Lifecyle Management (CLM) solution streamlines the entire contract lifecycle, from contract request to approval to renewal, attracting increasingly forward-thinking financial services institutions.

Introducing: Rebecca Yoder, DocuSign Associate Partner

With 24 years of corporate and legal industry and technology experience, the Spaulding Ridge DocuSign group is excited to welcome Rebecca Yoder and the value her experience across the entire DocuSign Agreement Cloud product set will bring to the practice. Her knowledge of the technologies beyond CLM will help us continue to expand our capabilities and further our goal of building a leading DocuSign consulting business.

Most recently, Rebecca was a director in DocuSign's Agreement Cloud Strategy Practice where she served as DocuSign's subject matter expert on corporate legal departments and legal operations. Previously, Rebecca spent 20 years at Accenture, most recently as the Director of Legal Technology and a Contract Manager, where she was responsible for technology deployed to Accenture's legal professionals, as well as technology solutions deployed across Accenture on behalf of Legal.

A Colorado resident, Rebecca lives with her husband and 7-year–old daughter in Denver. She enjoys learning golf with her daughter and spending time with her family in the Colorado sun.

"We're excited to be welcoming Rebecca Yoder to our leadership team. She brings valuable experience to our fast-growing team, and I look forward to seeing everything she'll help us accomplish in 2021 and beyond," says Jay Laabs, CEO, of Spaulding Ridge.

About Spaulding Ridge

An award-winning provider of Cloud solutions and advisory services, Spaulding Ridge helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud™ solutions on a global scale. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

