Spaulding Ridge Ranks On "Best Workplace For 2021" From Inc. Magazine

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge has been named on Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021, which honors businesses that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture (whether operating in-person or remotely). One of just 429 American companies recognized on the list, Spaulding Ridge is honored and proud.

"This recognition is a testament to the quality of the teams we are building here at Spaulding Ridge, as well as the dedication of our in-house HR team. Despite the challenges that COVID has presented, we've continued hiring, growing, and providing exceptional value to our clients every day. Our teams deserve the best workplace and culture from the company they represent," Jay Laabs, CEO, Spaulding Ridge, responded to the honor.

Scott Omelianuk, Inc. Magazine's editor-in-chief, feels the Best Workplaces list is more telling this year than most. "The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2021 list vetted thousands of companies using an extensive employee survey created by Quantum Workplace. Topics covered included management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The nominated organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

About Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge is a global advisory and cloud implementation firm. We help leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud™ solutions on a global scale, providing our clients with a competitive edge.

Spaulding Ridge experts lead:

Finance to gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales to increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations to drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print.

Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

SOURCE Spaulding Ridge, LLC

Related Links

http://spauldingridge.com

