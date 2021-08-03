Spaulding Ridge Secures OneStream Software's Platinum Partner Level Status

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream Software today announced Spaulding Ridge has become a Platinum level implementation partner. As a Platinum partner, OneStream recognizes Spaulding Ridge's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients.

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform that simplifies and aligns financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and financial data quality. OneStream eliminates the risk and complexity of data integration, validation and reconciliation between multiple products, applications or modules, and makes non-integrated CPM suites a thing of the past.

"Enabling our clients to achieve optimal operational and business performance through best-in-cloud applications is at the core of who we are as a company. OneStream offers transformative solutions for financial consolidation, financial data quality, and financial reporting. Our platinum partnership reflects the value our clients see with their OneStream solution," says Emil Fernandez, Partner, Spaulding Ridge.

"We are thrilled to announce Spaulding Ridge has achieved Platinum level partner status," said Stephanie Cramp, senior vice president of Global Alliances at OneStream Software. "This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers. Spaulding Ridge's new partner status is a reflection that more companies are turning to OneStream's unified solution to simplify their financial processes and increase operational insights."

About Spaulding Ridge

An award-winning provider of Cloud solutions and advisory services, Spaulding Ridge helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud™ solutions on a global scale. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 750 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 850 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success.

