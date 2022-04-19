Spaulding Ridge Secures OneStream's Top Tier Diamond Partner Status

Spaulding Ridge, a trusted global advisor in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions, continues to empower clients and provide deep domain expertise across the globe.

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a global cloud advisory and implementation firm, announced today that it has achieved Diamond-level status as a OneStream implementation partner. The firm's new Diamond partner status—the highest of OneStream's partnership levels—recognizes Spaulding Ridge's relentless commitment to client success and validation of its strategic vision of delivering Best-in-Cloud solutions for digitally savvy companies.

"Finance modernization is an absolute must for any successful organization. As trusted advisors to CFOs across the globe, we continue to experience significant demand for our tailored solutions for financial consolidation, financial data quality, and financial reporting powered by OneStream's unified CPM platform," says Jay Laabs, Spaulding Ridge CEO. "Moreover, we appreciate OneStream's continued development and innovation in the areas of machine learning and predictive analytics, enabling clients to gain even more value from their investment in OneStream."

Spaulding Ridge's OneStream practice has grown significantly since its inception, experiencing a nearly 700% increase in revenue since 2018. The practice serves enterprise clients across all industries, including manufacturing, hospitality, regional banking, and healthcare. Spaulding Ridge continues to invest in OneStream, through architect certification and by developing additional solutions such as its WIP Reporting model and Dynamic Cash Flow solution. Spaulding Ridge's recent acquisition of CIS Consulting, a OneStream Partner and data solutions firm in Spain, further affirms the investment, bringing with it increased delivery capabilities and several accolades, including the 2021 OneStream Power of the Platform Award.

"We are thrilled to announce Spaulding Ridge has achieved Diamond-level partner status," says Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances for OneStream software. "This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers. Spaulding Ridge's new partner status is a reflection that more companies are turning to OneStream's unified solution to simplify their financial processes and increase operational insights."

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning, and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with over 50 financial close, planning and analysis, and productivity solutions.

About Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge is an award-winning cloud advisory and implementation firm, deploying Best-in-Cloud solutions on a global scale. The firm enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes. Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding. Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 900 customers, 200 implementation partners, and 1000 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success.

