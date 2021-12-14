Spavia Cares 100% Participation For 2021

The National Team held a give back program where locations could donate a percentage of proceeds to local charities from the sales of two treatments followed by a corporate match. Locations also gave back through hosting fundraisers and volunteering to organizations across a broad spectrum of categories. Donations and volunteering went to organizations such as supporting community development, education, health, human and civil rights, and animal welfare.

"Making a positive difference in our communities is vitally important to making change. It starts in our community, it starts with us. There is nothing better than to be a part of doing good for others. It is so beautiful to see such dedicated owners and teams supporting their communities," says Founder, Allison Langenderfer.

Spavia Maple Grove had the highest donation among the locations that participated in the Spavia give back program. Their team donated to Maria's Voice, a local nonprofit that was formed to honor the life of Maria Pew whose life was taken by domestic violence in April 2020.

"Thinking back to when I first heard of Maria's story in the height of the pandemic, how eye-opening it was that this happened in our own backyard here in Maple Grove. I started following Maria's Voice. I learned the sad truth that this is much more prevalent in our society than I could have ever imagined," said Cristina Nolte, owner of the Maple Grove Spavia in Minnesota.

"At Spavia, it is important to give back to our communities and help others," Cristina continues. "It is core to our values and mission statement as a company so I knew that we wanted to help but was not sure exactly how. After working with the founders of Maria's Voice, we decided that we can help by becoming an empowered partner of Maria's Voice making educational materials available to our employees and by raising general awareness to all those in our network and community."

The following charities were supported through this initiative:

A Place To Turn

Alpharetta Red and Blue Dinner, National MS Society

and Blue Dinner, National MS Society American Red Cross

Ankeny Kiwanis Group

Boulder Food Bank

Butterfly Foundation

Chamblee Police Force

Police Force Cherry Hill Health Alliance

Childhood Cancer Walk/Run

Children's Brain Tumor Foundation

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta charity golf tournament

charity golf tournament Comfort Purses

Cy Fair Helping Hands Food Bank

Envision Unlimited

Father's John's Animal Shelter

Feeding South Florida

Foster The Love LA

Humane Society of Greater Dayton

Juvenile Diabetes Foundation

KiddsKids

Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry

Local Special Olympics chapterTexas Christian University

Maria's Voice

Mary's Place

One Step Closer Animal Rescue

Ozone House

Parkinson's Association of SWFL

Rutys Veteran Suicide prevention foundation

San Antonio Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orlando

St. John's Cares

Strongsville Emergency Food Bank

Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank

The Austin Police Department

Police Department The Gullotta House

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation

Urban Peak Youth Homeless Shelter

Westminster Food Bank

Women's Center of Montgomery County

Women's Crisis Center

Wooden It Be Lovely

Youth Outlook

About Spavia

At Spavia, we deliver a luxurious spa experience at an affordable price. Our Spavia locations provide a variety of massage treatments, skin care treatments, body wraps, waxing, lash extensions, make-up, and an opportunity to celebrate with a spalebration™ — all in a relaxing and tranquil setting. Our spa boutique provides products for home-care regimens and beautiful selections for gift giving.

The first Spavia opened in 2005 in Denver, Co, with a mission of making a positive difference in the world, one guest at a time. In late 2021, Spavia opened its 52nd location, with an additional 40 locations under development. The 52 spas are currently open in 23 states.

If you are interested in opening a Spavia franchise please visit https://spaviafranchise.com/ .

Media Contact

Allison Langenderfer

303.886.1016

[email protected]

SOURCE Spavia Day Spa