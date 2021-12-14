Spavia Cares 100% Participation For 2021
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spavia Day Spa's core value and mission statement is to make a positive difference and give back to our communities. Spavia Cares is core to their every day, but Spavia makes a concerted effort each year in giving back to their communities. Last year, the Spavia community donated spa treatments to first responders and healthcare workers who were serving their communities amid the ongoing COVID-19 national emergency. This fall in our efforts to give back to our communities with Spavia Cares, there was a 100% participation from all 52 open locations.
The National Team held a give back program where locations could donate a percentage of proceeds to local charities from the sales of two treatments followed by a corporate match. Locations also gave back through hosting fundraisers and volunteering to organizations across a broad spectrum of categories. Donations and volunteering went to organizations such as supporting community development, education, health, human and civil rights, and animal welfare.
"Making a positive difference in our communities is vitally important to making change. It starts in our community, it starts with us. There is nothing better than to be a part of doing good for others. It is so beautiful to see such dedicated owners and teams supporting their communities," says Founder, Allison Langenderfer.
Spavia Maple Grove had the highest donation among the locations that participated in the Spavia give back program. Their team donated to Maria's Voice, a local nonprofit that was formed to honor the life of Maria Pew whose life was taken by domestic violence in April 2020.
"Thinking back to when I first heard of Maria's story in the height of the pandemic, how eye-opening it was that this happened in our own backyard here in Maple Grove. I started following Maria's Voice. I learned the sad truth that this is much more prevalent in our society than I could have ever imagined," said Cristina Nolte, owner of the Maple Grove Spavia in Minnesota.
"At Spavia, it is important to give back to our communities and help others," Cristina continues. "It is core to our values and mission statement as a company so I knew that we wanted to help but was not sure exactly how. After working with the founders of Maria's Voice, we decided that we can help by becoming an empowered partner of Maria's Voice making educational materials available to our employees and by raising general awareness to all those in our network and community."
The following charities were supported through this initiative:
- A Place To Turn
- Alpharetta Red and Blue Dinner, National MS Society
- American Red Cross
- Ankeny Kiwanis Group
- Boulder Food Bank
- Butterfly Foundation
- Chamblee Police Force
- Cherry Hill Health Alliance
- Childhood Cancer Walk/Run
- Children's Brain Tumor Foundation
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta charity golf tournament
- Comfort Purses
- Cy Fair Helping Hands Food Bank
- Envision Unlimited
- Father's John's Animal Shelter
- Feeding South Florida
- Foster The Love LA
- Humane Society of Greater Dayton
- Juvenile Diabetes Foundation
- KiddsKids
- Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry
- Local Special Olympics chapterTexas Christian University
- Maria's Voice
- Mary's Place
- One Step Closer Animal Rescue
- Ozone House
- Parkinson's Association of SWFL
- Rutys Veteran Suicide prevention foundation
- San Antonio Food Bank
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Orlando
- St. John's Cares
- Strongsville Emergency Food Bank
- Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank
- The Austin Police Department
- The Gullotta House
- Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation
- Urban Peak Youth Homeless Shelter
- Westminster Food Bank
- Women's Center of Montgomery County
- Women's Crisis Center
- Wooden It Be Lovely
- Youth Outlook
About Spavia
At Spavia, we deliver a luxurious spa experience at an affordable price. Our Spavia locations provide a variety of massage treatments, skin care treatments, body wraps, waxing, lash extensions, make-up, and an opportunity to celebrate with a spalebration™ — all in a relaxing and tranquil setting. Our spa boutique provides products for home-care regimens and beautiful selections for gift giving.
The first Spavia opened in 2005 in Denver, Co, with a mission of making a positive difference in the world, one guest at a time. In late 2021, Spavia opened its 52nd location, with an additional 40 locations under development. The 52 spas are currently open in 23 states.
