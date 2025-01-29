Spavia Day Spa Celebrates 20 Years of Making a Positive Difference with Our Guests and Community

National Day Spa Franchise Enters 2025 with New Milestones, Market Expansion and Global Philanthropic Impact

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Spavia Day Spa celebrates its 20th anniversary, the resort-inspired day spa franchise is reflecting on two decades of transforming lives through elevated self-care as an affordable luxury.

Guided by a mission to make a positive difference, Spavia has grown into a nationally trusted name in the health and wellness industry, delivering accessible wellness and fostering meaningful connections with its guests, franchise owners and the communities they serve. Today, the founder-led company continues to elevate the neighborhood day spa experience and is setting ambitious growth goals for the next chapter.

Looking back on its development momentum in 2024, Spavia recently opened four new day spas and signed several franchise agreements to break into untapped markets like Kansas and South Carolina, bringing the brand's footprint to 59 locations across 23 states. Driving this growth is a seasoned leadership team with 120+ years of combined expertise in the wellness and franchising industries, including a relatively newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer, Director of Franchise Development, and Chief Operating Officer, all of which have been invaluable additions.

"This incredible milestone is a celebration of the passion, purpose, and resilience that has defined Spavia over the last 20 years," said Marty Langenderfer, co-founder and CEO of Spavia. "From our humble beginnings to becoming a nationwide wellness destination, every guest, franchisee, and partner has played a pivotal role in shaping who we are today. We remain deeply committed to creating spaces where people can relax, recenter, and renew. And the growth we've been driving is a direct reflection of the strength and trust new and existing franchisees have in our proven business model."

Spavia has built its reputation on delivering innovative, results-driven treatments that address the needs of our guests. From anti-aging facials and rejuvenating seasonal treatments to therapeutic massages and corrective enhancements, every offering is designed to promote tailored wellness. Beyond the spa experience, Spavia has expanded its in-spa boutique and e-commerce platforms to provide guests with premium skincare, relaxation tools, and curated self-care essentials, allowing them to bring the spa experience to their home. This Spring, the brand will take another step forward with the launch of Sway, a wellness club designed for urban millennials. Opening its flagship location in Denver, Sway will combine traditional spa treatment with state-of-the-art recovery technologies.

Central to Spavia's mission is the belief that wellness should extend beyond spa walls. Through the Spavia Cares program, every local day spa actively partners with organizations, giving back through a variety of fundraising, volunteering and donation efforts to support community development, education, health, animal welfare and more. Last year alone, the brand raised over $50,000 for nonprofit organizations across the country.

As the brand advances in its national expansion and the growth of Sway, Spavia is embarking on an ambitious franchise development phase, with a target of reaching 200 locations within the next decade. Spavia is strategically focused on expanding into major metropolitan areas across the United States, with an initial focus on cities within Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. Additionally, by strengthening its partnerships with celebrity-backed brands such as FarmHouse Fresh, Comfort Zone, IMAGE Skincare and Pure Fiji, Spavia has continued to elevate its result-driven services and retail offerings.

"As we reflect on two decades of growth, our vision for the future remains grounded in our commitment to care, quality, and community," said Allison Langenderfer, Co-Founder and President of Spavia. "We are honored to continue expanding our footprint, introducing cutting-edge wellness technologies, and deepening our impact through initiatives like Spavia Cares. Together, with our incredible franchisees and vendor partners, we're building a legacy of transformation and connection."

Spavia seeks entrepreneurs who are passionate about wellness and delivering exceptional guest experiences. Ideal partners are forward-thinking, possess strong people skills and management experience, and are dedicated to fostering a culture of relaxation and well-being. Spavia franchisees thrive within a supportive network, sharing a commitment to making a meaningful impact in their communities.

To learn more about franchising with Spavia, visit www.spaviafranchise.com/ .

ABOUT SPAVIA

The first Spavia opened its doors in 2005 in Denver, CO, with a mission of making a positive difference in the world, one guest at a time and delivering a luxurious spa experience at an affordable price. Spavia locations provide a variety of massage treatments, skin care treatments, body wraps, waxing, lash extensions, make-up, and an opportunity to celebrate with a spalebration™ — all in a relaxing and tranquil setting that allows guests to relax, recenter and renew. Nearly 60 day spas are currently open in 23 states, reinforcing Spavia's commitment to providing affordable luxury and promoting relaxation, renewing and recentering as core values.

