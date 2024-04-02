Spavia Day Spa Collectively Offering $50,000 to Deserving Moms with Ultimate Luxury Spa Gift Baskets

Resort-Inspired Day Spa Celebrates Women's Wellness with Self-Care Giveaways and Systemwide Charitable Efforts to Support Deserving Moms Everywhere

DENVER, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spavia Day Spa , the resort-inspired day spa with 58 locations nationwide, is thrilled to announce its Mother's Day giveaway, offering guests the chance to win " Mom's Ultimate Luxury Spa Gift Basket ." The giveaway, launching on World Health Day (April 7), kicks off with Spavia locations across the nation hosting open house events, setting the stage for a month-long celebration of moms and the importance of women's wellness everywhere.

Throughout the Mother's Day promotion, Spavia is igniting a movement of compassion and solidarity with concerted efforts to fundraise for local nonprofits dedicated to uplifting women and families. The goal is fostering a community where the act of celebrating your mom also becomes a beacon of hope and support for moms, women, and families in your very own neighborhood.

While events vary per spa, participating locations are hosting "Mom's Ultimate Luxury Spa Gift Basket" giveaway. This golden prize giveaway is a carefully curated collection of spa and self-care essentials donated from Spavia's vendor partners and designed to help mom relax, recenter and renew. Valued at $1,000, the basket includes an array of thoughtful gifts and signature products used in Spavia's result-driven treatments, promising an unparalleled reaction from a lucky winner in each Spavia market. Collectively, the Spavia brand is expected to giveaway $50,000 worth of self-care necessities to moms nationwide.

"Mom's Ultimate Luxury Spa Gift Basket" includes:

Spavia Gift Card

IMAGE the MAX ™ Facial Cleanser

Facial Cleanser IMAGE VITAL C Hydrating Facial Cleanser

IMAGE Daily Prevention ™ Pure Mineral Hydrating Moisturizer

Pure Mineral Hydrating Moisturizer IMAGE White Belt-Bag Purse

Lalicious Sugar Kiss Body Butter

Lalicious Sugar Kiss Body Scrub

Comfort Zone Luminant Serum

Comfort Zone Luminant Cream

Comfort Zone Tranquility Candle

FarmHouse Fresh Lustre Rose

FarmHouse Fresh Anti-Aging Hand Cream

FarmHouse Fresh Bakuchiol Booster

FarmHouse Fresh Illumination Juice

Pure Fiji Orange Blossom Body Butter

Pure Fiji Orange Blossom Hydrating Body Lotion

Pure Fiji Nourishing Exotic Oil

Scout Rose Quartz Stone of the Heart Bracelet

For a chance to win "Mom's Ultimate Luxury Spa Gift Basket", guests should visit the dedicated landing page from the entry period, which is April 7- May 12, 2024. Participants will be guided to their local day spa's submission page to proceed with the nomination (limited to one submission per person).

Throughout the giveaway period, community members can attend open house events to win exclusive door prizes, purchase special Mother's Day gift cards at the spa or online and explore the in-spa boutiques for curated wellness products. As a bonus and an extension of Spavia Cares , the brand and its franchise owners are supporting local charity partners with various giveback efforts that will greatly impact meaningful causes.

"As a working mom myself, we believe in the power of self-care, and what better way to honor mothers than by offering them a chance to indulge in a much deserved luxurious spa experience, and continue their self-care routine with fabulous products at home," said Spavia President and Co-Founder Allison Lagenderfer. "We understand the demands of balancing work, family, and personal well-being, and it's our mission to provide a sanctuary where mothers can prioritize their self-care and rejuvenation. We're honored to see our Spavia owners supporting local charities and staying committed to bettering the lives of others every day."

Spavia, a calming oasis in your backyard, invites guests to visit their neighborhood day spa and indulge in an experience like never before. Open seven days a week, Spavia provides a relaxing atmosphere and resort-inspired amenities whenever guests need it most. Guests are welcome to indulge in a variety of result-driven massage and skin care treatments, facials, body wraps, waxing, lash extensions, make-up, and more. With luxurious spa robes and sandals, a tranquil retreat area, warm aromatherapy neck pillows, inspirational readings, exotic teas, and the ability to customize every aspect of any treatment, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

For more information on your local Spavia, please visit www.spaviadayspa.com .

ABOUT SPAVIA

The first Spavia opened its doors in 2005 in Denver, CO, with a mission of making a positive difference in the world, one guest at a time and delivering a luxurious spa experience at an affordable price. Spavia locations provide a variety of massage treatments, skin care treatments, facials, body wraps, waxing, lash extensions, make-up, and an opportunity to celebrate with a spalebration™ — all in a relaxing and tranquil setting that allows guests to relax, recenter and renew. The 58 day spas are currently open in 23 states, reinforcing Spavia's commitment to providing affordable luxury and promoting relaxation, renewing and recentering as core values.

Spavia doesn't stop at relaxation; it extends to making a positive impact. The Spavia Cares program reflects the brand's dedication to giving back to communities and helping others by contributing to fundraisers, volunteering, hosting events and providing chair massages for local events or organizations. Spavia is there to be a part of each and every community, ensuring that guests leave with a sense of fulfillment that comes from contributing to the well-being of others.

