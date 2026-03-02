Spavia Day Spa Elevates the Facial Experience with Nationwide Launch of MyoLift Microcurrent Technology in Partnership with 7E Wellness

Affordable Luxury Brand Expands Its Results-Driven Facial Portfolio with Clinically Proven Microcurrent Technology Designed to Lift, Sculpt, and Restore

DENVER, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spavia Day Spa, a leader in affordable luxury wellness, today announced the nationwide launch of its new Sculpt & Lift Microcurrent Facial, marking a significant expansion of the brand's science-backed facial offerings. Developed in partnership with MyoLift, the new facial introduces advanced microcurrent technology across all Spavia locations, bringing visible, muscle-level results into a relaxing, resort-inspired spa environment.

"Spavia Day Spa Expands Its Results-Driven Facial Portfolio with Clinically Proven MyoLift Microcurrent Technology" Post this MyoLift 600+ featured at Spavia

MyoLift Microcurrent uses low-level electrical currents to stimulate facial muscles, improve circulation, and support lymphatic drainage, creating a lifted, sculpted appearance while smoothing fine lines and enhancing skin tone. Often described as a "workout for the face," microcurrent technology is widely recognized as a non-invasive alternative to cosmetic treatments.

"Microcurrent represents where skincare is going - treatments that work with the body, not against it," said Jessica Hartman, Director of Spa Services at Spavia. "With Sculpt & Lift, we're delivering clinically backed facial technology in a way that feels accessible, consistent, and unmistakably Spavia. Guests get real, visible results without sacrificing the comfort and relaxation that define our experience."

Guests can experience the Sculpt & Lift Microcurrent technology through three flexible formats designed to meet modern skincare needs including a full facial protocol, a targeted microcurrent boost added to existing facials, or an express treatment series created to deliver cumulative, visible results between monthly visits. The treatments are suitable for most skin types and are especially beneficial for guests seeking firming, sculpting, and anti-aging support.

"Partnering with Spavia is a powerful moment for us," said Pooja Johari, Founder and CEO of 7E Wellness. "Spavia has built something rare in today's wellness landscape: a sanctuary where consistency, quality, and human connection live side by side. To see our proprietary microcurrent technology become part of that journey—across every Spavia location—is incredibly meaningful."

The nationwide launch reflects Spavia's continued evolution toward science-backed, results-driven treatments that enhance the guest experience while supporting long-term skin health.

To learn more about Spavia's facial offerings or to book a Sculpt and Lift Microcurrent Facial, visit www.spaviadayspa.com . To learn more about the MyoLift™ technology behind the treatment, visit www.7ewellness.com.

ABOUT SPAVIA

The first Spavia opened its doors in 2005 in Denver, CO, with a mission of making a positive difference in the world, one guest at a time, and delivering a luxurious spa experience at an affordable price. Spavia locations provide a variety of massage treatments, skin care treatments, body wraps, waxing, lash extensions, make-up, and an opportunity to celebrate with a spalebration™ — all in a relaxing and tranquil setting that allows guests to relax, recenter and renew. There are more than 60-day spas open in 25 states, reinforcing Spavia's commitment to providing affordable luxury and promoting relaxation, renewing and recentering as core values.

ABOUT MYOLIFT™

MyoLift™ is the most advanced FDA-cleared microcurrent device on the market, designed for estheticians, spas, and aesthetic professionals seeking non-invasive, results-driven skincare solutions. Founded in 2012 with a passion for non-invasive skincare, MyoLift™ delivers low-level electrical currents that mimic the body's natural bioelectric signals — stimulating facial muscles, connective tissue, and skin to lift, sculpt, and restore a more youthful appearance. Sold in more than 10 countries worldwide, MyoLift™ integrates seamlessly into any facial protocol, pairing with a full range of accessories for customized, results-driven treatments that empower professionals and their clients with confidence and radiance. To learn more, visit www.7ewellness.com .

