SPAYNE LINDSAY & CO. AND NUORION PARTNERS EXPAND INVESTMENT BANKING PARTNERSHIP FOCUSED ON THE GLOBAL CONSUMER SECTOR

OPERATING GLOBALLY UNDER THE SPAYNE LINDSAY BRAND NAME, THE GROUP NOW HAS 19 PARTNERS AND SENIOR BANKERS BASED IN LONDON, PARIS, MILAN, MIAMI AND NEW YORK MAKING SPAYNE LINDSAY ONE OF THE LARGEST CONSUMER FOCUSED INVESTMENT BANKING TEAMS

GUY PHILLIPS, MANAGING MEMBER OF NUORION, WILL BECOME CHAIRPERSON OF SPAYNE LINDSAY AND TOM LINDSAY REMAINS CEO

EXPANDED SPAYNE LINDSAY TEAM WILL NOW INCLUDE JONATHAN TRETLER, JOHN DUFFY AND SERGIO PEDREIRO

RECENT DEALS INCLUDE:

- The $600m sale of Snowfox Group, the largest sushi provider outside of Japan, to Zensho

- The €437m sale of Don Papa, a high growth super-premium, single-island dark rum from the Philippines, to Diageo

- The sale of Strong Roots, a high growth frozen plant-based food brand to McCain Foods

- The sale of Moulin d'Or, a leading Tunisian producer of branded sweet baked goods Grupo Bimbo

- The acquisition of IDAK, a leading premium frozen food company based in Switzerland and Italy by Towerbook

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spayne Lindsay & Co. ("Spayne Lindsay") and NuOrion Partners ("NuOrion") are proud to announce the expansion of their investment banking partnership focused on the global consumer sector. The group operates under the Spayne Lindsay brand name and has a team of 19 partners and senior bankers based in key financial hubs including London, Paris, Milan, Miami and New York. Spayne Lindsay is one of the largest consumer focused investment banking teams globally and covers the core consumer verticals including Food & Beverage, Restaurants, Retail, Health, Beauty & Wellness and Agriculture & Ingredients.

The full text of the letter is available for viewing at the following link:

https://www.spaynelindsay.com/articles/expanding-global-consumer-partnership

About Spayne Lindsay & Co. LTD

Spayne Lindsay & Co. is an independent M&A advisor providing bespoke advisory services to a wide range of clients in the consumer sector globally. Since its establishment in 2004, the firm has been dedicated to delivering exceptional outcomes for clients through its extensive industry knowledge, vast network of relationships, and hands-on approach at every stage of the process.

About NuOrion Partners

NuOrion Partners is an independent investment bank that provides M&A advisory services. NuOrion Partners is the parent company of NuOrion Capital, an SEC registered broker dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

