SPAYVAC FOR WILDLIFE, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SPAYVAC RESEARCH AND PRODUCTION FACILITY IN MADISON, WISCONSIN

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys") and SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc. ("SpayVac") jointly announce that SpayVac® recently completed set-up of its new research and production facility in Madison, Wisconsin to produce their long-lasting, single-dose veterinary contraceptive vaccines.

SpayVac® uses a patented liposome-based antigen delivery platform technology, licensed from BioVaxys (https://www.biovaxys.com/), which has demonstrated a robust and sustained immune response in several species. SpayVac single-dose vaccines will address the fertility-control needs in wildlife, agricultural production animals, and aquaculture markets.

SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc. initially operated out of the University of Victoria, British Columbia, and relocated to Madison, Wisconsin, after the pandemic. With support from the BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and angel investors, SpayVac was able to expand its laboratory and lease space in a building owned by Lytic Solutions, which will allow the company to produce vaccines for ongoing and future experimental contraceptive trials.

"This new laboratory will significantly enhance our ability to develop new vaccine formulations for species that would benefit from humane, long-term fertility control," said Dr. Ursula Bechert, Vice-President of Research and Development for SpayVac for Wildlife. Tom D'Orazio, CEO of SpayVac for Wildlife, shared, "I'm enthusiastic about the many benefits of this space. It is flexible enough for us to do both our research and small-scale production. The Lytic facility has a number other biopharma tenant companies, such as Kendrick Laboratories and Plumb Pharmaceuticals, creating a biotech hub and collaborative environment."

SpayVac is planning to soon commercialize fertility control vaccines for deer, horses and other animals that are also based on the patented liposome-based delivery-platform technology licensed from BioVaxys.

Kenneth Kovan, BioVaxys President & Chief Operating Officer, stated, "With our licensee SpayVac on track for submitting their filing for regulatory approval in 2025, they expect to see commercial sales, which will generate royalty revenue from our liposome-based antigen delivery platform technology."

About SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc.

SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc., (https://spayvac.com/) based in Madison, Wisconsin, develops humane fertility-control vaccines for animals. SpayVac contraceptive vaccines are effective in a variety of species for multiple years with just a single injection. SpayVac is a combination of an active ingredient encapsulated in a proprietary lipid nanoparticle. For questions about this research or SpayVac in general, please email [email protected].

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and its HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization for treating food allergy, and other immunological fields. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX™-based vaccine which is in Phase IIB clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant ovarian cancer, DPX-SurMAGE in Phase 1 for bladder cancer, DPX™-RSV in Phase 1 for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using its proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform which is soon to enter Phase I in Spain for treating refractive late-stage ovarian cancer. The Company is also capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-how and creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes and other datasets post-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilize predictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumor antigens.

BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF).

