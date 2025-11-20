SpayVac for Wildlife Inc. Appoints Experienced Global Leader Tina Lloren, MPH, as Director of Operations

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SpayVac for Wildlife Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering single-dose immunocontraceptive vaccines for humane animal population control, today announced the appointment of Tina Lloren, MPH, as Director of Operations.

Lloren joins SpayVac with over 15 years of experience directing multimillion-dollar global initiatives that advance health and well-being across diverse regions of Africa, Asia, and Latin America. She has held senior leadership positions at FHI 360 and JSI Research & Training Institute, where she managed large-scale USAID-funded programs such as Advancing Nutrition and ELEVATE Nutrition, overseeing operational, technical, and financial systems supporting teams in more than a dozen countries.

At SpayVac, Lloren will oversee the company's expanding global efforts—aligning strategic priorities with programmatic execution as the organization scales production and deployment of its long-acting contraceptive vaccines for livestock, wildlife, aquaculture species, and companion animals around the world. Her proven record of operational excellence, team leadership, and cross-sector collaboration will support SpayVac's continued global growth.

"We're excited to have found Tina," said Tom D'Orazio, CEO of SpayVac for Wildlife Inc. "She has extensive experience running multimillion-dollar programs around the globe, which aligns perfectly with SpayVac's operational needs. We are in the process of submitting product filings for our pZP vaccine in multiple countries as well as initiating trials in several countries. Therefore, having someone with experience managing complex projects across different regions simultaneously is a major advantage for us."

Quote from Jeff Rusinow, Chairman, Board of Directors

"We're excited for Tina to join the SpayVac team," said Jeff Rusinow, Chairman of the Board. "The company is at a critical juncture with expanding opportunities and testing new products in additional species. As SpayVac activity ramps up, adding talent to the organization is critical for executing their plans."

Lloren earned her Master of Public Health in Nutrition and Food Security from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and her Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

About SpayVac for Wildlife Inc.

SpayVac for Wildlife Inc. is a biotechnology company based in Wisconsin developing single-dose, long-lasting immunocontraceptive vaccines for humane animal population control. Using a proprietary liposome-based delivery platform, SpayVac's formulations stimulate an immune response that safely and effectively prevents fertility across multiple species—including wildlife, livestock, and aquaculture. The company's mission is to provide science-based, sustainable solutions that protect ecosystems, animal welfare, and global biodiversity.

