NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPAYZ.io has announced the launch of its new P2P Agent's Dashboard, a centralised and automated operating system to help merchants in high‑risk industries manage agent networks, reconcile transactions, and scale alternative payment methods across global markets. Built for sectors including iGaming, Forex, and Crypto, the new dashboard replaces fragmented and manual workflows with a unified platform offering complete visibility and automation.

Cover Image Caption: SPAYZ.io Launches P2P Agent Dashboard for High Risk Merchant Payment Operations

SPAYZ.io's dashboard consolidates agent activities into a single, exportable system where transactions are recorded in real time, merchant callbacks are instant, and balances update automatically.

Unlike generic CRMs, the platform is specifically designed for P2P transactions. It automates commission calculations, reduces errors associated with manual pay‑in and pay‑out tracking, and provides finance teams with a reliable and audit‑ready source of truth. Through integration with the SPAYZ.io gateway, merchants can connect agents across more than 35 markets, ensuring consistent workflows, faster GEO expansion, and smoother onboarding as their P2P operations scale.

Tatjana Meluskane, Chief Commercial Officer at SPAYZ.io, commented: "P2P agent networks are essential for high‑risk merchants, but they've been extremely difficult to manage at scale. Our new dashboard centralises workflows, improves transparency, and removes the operational friction that limits GEO expansion and slows down growth. "We listened to our partners and clients, took on board all of their needs, and have built this platform to give merchants complete clarity. I'm proud to say this is a market first, offering complete clarity with a new level of control and stability for businesses that rely on alternative payments."

SPAYZ.io is also supporting merchants with round‑the‑clock operational and technical assistance, including incident management, route adjustments, and customisable configurations. This ensures that payment models can be adapted quickly to market conditions without placing additional strain on merchant teams.

"The launch reinforces SPAYZ.io's commitment to building infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of high‑risk merchants and strengthens the company's position as a leader in local payment solutions across high‑growth regions" Tatjana said.

About SPAYZ.io

SPAYZ.io is on a mission to redefine the world of payments. By offering innovative, secure, and scalable payment solutions, the company helps businesses navigate complex financial ecosystems with ease. With a growing presence across Europe, Asia, and Africa, SPAYZ.io is at the forefront of building a more connected and efficient financial future.

Website: https://www.spayz.io/

Contact

Marketing Manager

Ksenia Telukh

SPAYZ.io

[email protected]

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SOURCE SPAYZ.io