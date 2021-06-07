SPC Extends Direct Response Expertise with Acquisition of FuelPop Marketing

NILES, Ill., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Print Communications, Inc (SPC) is transforming into an integrated and end-to-end direct response marketing services organization with the acquisition of FuelPop Marketing, LLC.

Founded in 2018, FuelPop distinguished itself with leading-edge advertising technology offerings, data and targeting strategies, and creative innovation squarely focused on helping companies generate more sales. "We've successfully worked side-by-side with the FuelPop team over the last two years," says SPC president Adam LeFebvre, "In this short time, we realized our ability to be more of a one-stop-shop is strategically and practically valuable to our clients. This acquisition instantly expands SPC beyond our direct mail production expertise to a fully integrated marketing toolkit."

With this announcement, SPC launches a new marketing services division called SPCFuel. This team will deliver hard to match efficiency for clients interested in working with a single marketing partner for end-to-end campaign services or clients looking for stronger results by bridging digital and print marketing channels.

From straightforward challenges such as a creative refresh to more complex hyper-targeting or direct mail and digital integration, SPC is now fully equipped to support marketers looking for unconventional ideas and the latest best practices to expand their direct response strategies. SPC's broad client base across retail, etail, financial services, auto, healthcare, travel & leisure, and other industries will directly benefit from these expanded resources.

"The FuelPop team is thrilled to join the SPC family," stated Garrin Kapecki, FuelPop president who will assume the role of executive director of SPCFuel. "I have great respect for Adam's commitment to an SPC culture that routinely goes the extra mile to build enduring internal and client relationships. Our focus has always been to simply help companies grow sales and I can't wait to utilize our collective offerings to achieve greater results for our clients."

SPC is an independently owned direct mail and digital solutions provider whose offerings range from sophisticated data-driven and high-volume mail programs to multi-channel marketing campaigns. SPC's main objective is to help companies of all sizes grow sales and build lasting customer relationships. Celebrating 25 years as a family business in 2021, SPC has offices and production facilities in Niles, IL. For more information visit www.specialtyprintcomm.com

