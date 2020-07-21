SPC Releases Free Guide to Help Nurture the Next Generation of Print Leaders

NILES, Ill., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Print Communications (SPC) is pleased to announce the release of a guidebook for students that shines the light on a career in print communications, an industry which in 2019 generated more than $818 billion globally.*

"It's simply too big for today's students to overlook," said SPC Executive Vice President Ryan LeFebvre. "Just look around and print communications is everywhere in society, from retail signage to billboards to direct mail and so much more. Our industry needs to show our strength and work harder attracting top talent to lead this industry into the future."

Nurturing the Next Generation of Print Leaders is a free guidebook developed by SPC for students interested in print communications. It's full of helpful tips and resources to give interested students a pathway into the industry. Whether interested in print production, sales, account service or management, readers can learn about how to improve their resume or even take an online quiz to help define where they best fit within the print communications industry.

"Print communications is a terrific career choice," adds Lefebvre. "It's been such an exciting ride for me and I want to help make that same opportunity available for the next generation."

For a free copy of Nurturing the Next Generation of Print Leaders, go to:

https://www.specialtyprintcomm.com/blog/nurturing-next-gen-print-leaders/

About Specialty Print Communications

Niles, Illinois-based Specialty Print Communications is a family-owned, integrated marketing service organization that offers expertise in the creative development and production of direct mail, loyalty kits and card issuance, digital imaging, lettershop production, postal optimization, fulfillment, and digital brand execution. SPC's roster of clients includes companies in the retail/e-tail, healthcare, finance, automotive, and travel & leisure industries, as well as agencies and other entities that work with these companies.

For more information on Specialty Print Communications, visit: https://www.specialtyprintcomm.com/

*https://www.smithers.com/services/market-reports/printing/the-future-of-global-printing-to-2024

