SPCE Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ("Virgin Galactic" or "the Company") (NYSE: SPCE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Virgin Galactic securities between October 26, 2019 and April 30, 2021, (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse information. Specifically the complaint alleges that: (1) Virgin Galactic improperly accounted for outstanding warrants for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. ("SCH"), (2) the Company should have treated the warrants as liabilities rather than equities for accounting purposes, (3) The Company failed to maintain appropriate controls over financial reporting, and (4) based on this information, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/spce or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Virgin Galactic you have until July 27, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

