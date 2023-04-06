SPE® ANNOUNCES "CALL FOR NOMINATIONS" FOR 52nd ANNUAL AUTOMOTIVE INNOVATION AWARDS COMPETITION & GALA - "PLASTICS: CHARGING INTO THE AUTOMOTIVE REVOLUTION" (Nov. 8, 2023)

Most Innovative Use of Plastics Award Nominations due September 8, 2023

Hall of Fame Award Nominations due May 31, 2023

TROY, Mich., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE®) is announcing a "Call for Nominations" for its 52nd annual Automotive Innovation Awards Gala, the oldest and largest recognition event (established in 1970) in the automotive and plastics industries. This year's Awards Gala will be held Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at the Burton Manor (https://www.burtonmanor.net/corporate-events) in Livonia, Mich. Winning part nominations (due by September 8, 2023) in 10 different categories, and the teams that developed them, will be honored with a "Most Innovative Use of Plastics" award. Categories include: Aftermarket & Limited Edition/Specialty Vehicles, Body Exterior, Body Interior, Chassis/Hardware, Electric and Autonomous Vehicle Systems, Sustainability, Materials, Powertrain, Process/Assembly/Enabling Technologies, and Safety. A "Grand Award" will be presented to the winning team from all category award winners.

An application that has been in continuous use for 15 years or more, and has made a significant and lasting contribution to the application of plastics in automotive vehicles, (nominations due by May 31, 2023) will be honored with a "Hall of Fame" (HOF) award. Additional criteria for a HOF award is that the nomination be: game changing; very successful worldwide; innovative in materials, process and application; and still being used. The HOF committee consists of engineers, managers, executives, technical experts, SPE Fellows, SPE Honored Service Members and automotive industry technical experts having served at least 30 plus years in the industry.

Nominations must be submitted online via: https://speautomotive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/2023-SPE-Innovation-Awards-Program-Part-Nomination-Form-V1.pdf

Since 1970, the SPE Automotive Innovation Awards Competition has highlighted the positive changes that polymeric materials have brought to automotive and ground-transportation industries, such as weight and cost reduction, parts consolidation, increased safety, and enhanced aesthetics and design freedom. At the time the competition started, in 1970, many OEM designers and engineers thought of plastics as inexpensive replacements for more "traditional" materials. To help communicate that plastics were capable of far more functionality than their typical use as decorative knobs and ashtrays indicated, members of the board of directors of SPE's Automotive Division created the competition to recognize successful and innovative plastics applications and to communicate their benefits to OEMs, media, and the public.

For more info: https://speautomotive.com/spe-automotive-div-innovation-awards-2023/.

