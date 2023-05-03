SPE® THERMOSET DIV. ANNOUNCES AGENDA FOR WORLD'S LEADING THERMOSET TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE & EXPO - TOPCON 2023 May 9 - 10, 2023 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin

DETROIT, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "SMC - SUCCESSES, CHALLENGES & RECENT INNOVATIONS AND THOUGHTS ON A PATH FORWARD" WILL BE PRESENTED BY PROBIR GUHA, PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES INNOVATION INC.

"OPPORTUNITY BRINGS NEW CHALLENGES: THE FUTURE OF THERMOSETS" WILL BE PRESENTED BY DALE BROSIUS, CHIEF COMMERCIALIZATION OFFICER FOR THE INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED COMPOSITES MANUFACTURING INNOVATION (IACMI)

"STATE OF THE INDUSTRY" BUSINESS PANEL DISCUSSION WITH INDUSTRY LEADERS INCLUDING:

LEON GAROUFALIS , PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - COMPOSITES ONE

ADAM BROTZ , VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING - PLASTICS ENGINEERING COMPANY (PLENCO)

SCOTT BALOGH , CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - MAR-BAL, INC.

PHIL BEESLEY , BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR - SUMITOMO BAKELITE NORTH AMERICA

TIM OSSWALD , DIRECTOR OF THE POLYMER ENGINEERING CENTER (PEC) UW - WISCONSIN

DALE BROSIUS , CHIEF COMMERCIALIZATION OFFICER - IACMI

The SPE Thermoset TopCon 2023 will feature technical presentations and exhibits highlighting advances in materials, processes, and equipment for thermoset technologies in electrical, automotive, off-highway, appliance, aerospace, building and construction, oil and gas, and other industries. The conference includes two full days of technical sessions with networking breakfasts and lunches on May 9 and 10 and a cocktail reception on the first day - May 9. Optional social events, including a golf outing at University Ridge Golf Course and a tour of the Polymer Engineering Center (PEC) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a Sunset Cruse along the Madison shoreline are offered on May 8, the day before the conference begins.

Sponsors:

SPE Thermoset TopCon 2023 sponsors to date include: Mar-Bal, Plenco (Plastics Engineering Company), IDI Composites International, LyondellBasell Industries, Core Molding Technologies, Glenwood Tool & Mold, Owens Corning, Vibrantz Technologies, Huber Engineered Materials, ICT Molding Solutions, American Colors, Molding Products, Penn Compression Moulding, INEOS Composites, Schmidt & Heinzmann, AOC, Composites One, ATF, OMYA, Cimbar, Nabaltec AG, Goettfert, Zehrco-Giancola Composites, Premix Hadlock, Incoa Performance Minerals, SP2 Carbon, Plastics News, Urethanes Technology International, and CompositesWorld.

For more info and to register go to: https://spethermosets.org/topcon/ or contact Teri Chouinard 248.701.8003 or [email protected]

SOURCE SPE Thermoset Div.