Speak Now to Your Child's Doctor to Prevent Addiction

"Parents should make a plan to ask their child's doctor about options other than a heavy dose of prescription pain relievers when their child is injured or may need pain relief following surgery," said Kent MacLennan, executive director of Rise Above Colorado.

Rise Above Colorado seeks to empower youth to realize their full potential by leading a life free of substance misuse and addiction, including specific work to prevent misuse of prescription medications. The organization is a member of Speak Now! Colorado, a substance abuse prevention campaign administered by the Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health.

"Prescription opioids are highly addictive," MacLennan said. "We encourage parents and youth to be educated about non-opioid alternatives and be ready to ask their health professional about what quantity of pain reliever is really necessary before a prescription is written."

The most recent data available show Colorado reported 300 deaths related to prescription opioid overdose in 2016, totaling 33 percent of all drug poisoning deaths in the state, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Speak Now's website features resources in English and Spanish for parents and caregivers to use when talking with their children about the dangers of alcohol, marijuana, prescription medications and other drugs. The site also features guides to help parents and kids create a "Healthy Habits Plan"- a strategy to help children avoid substance use when faced with peer pressure to use alcohol, marijuana, prescription medications and other drugs.

A new page on the site is devoted to giving parents tools to talk to their children, and their children's health care providers, about the risks of prescription medications. A questionnaire to prepare parents to talk with their child's doctor about prescription medications is available for download from the site. To learn more, visit speaknowcolorado.org.

