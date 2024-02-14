Speak out and say 'no' to mining next to the Okefenokee

News provided by

Southern Environmental Law Center

14 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

SELC launches tool to fight for North America's largest blackwater swamp

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Georgia's Environmental Protection Division released draft permits for Alabama based Twin Pines Minerals LLC's strip mine on the doorstep of Georgia's iconic Okefenokee Swamp.

In response, the Southern Environmental Law Center launched a website that allows the public to easily speak out against the proposal by submitting a comment to tell Georgia leaders to reject this dangerous plan. The public has until April 9th to take action on the draft permits for the project and encourage Georgia regulators to reject this risky proposal.

Visit southernenvironment.org/Okefenokee to submit a comment on the proposed mine.

For years, SELC has worked alongside partner organizations to stop this reckless and unnecessary plan from threatening the swamp. Twin Pines has failed to prove their proposed mine would comply with state and federal laws. Researchers fear mining in this location will threaten the swamp's water levels, increase wildfire risks, harm wildlife, and release toxic contaminants into nearby surface and groundwater.   

"Our fight to stop a strip mine on the doorstep of the Okefenokee Swamp has reached a critical stage," said Bill Sapp, a Senior Attorney with SELC. "Georgia has the authority to deny these permits, but folks need to step up and explain why we don't want this mine next to the swamp."

The Okefenokee Swamp is one of the most significant wetlands on Earth, and the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is also nominated to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Okefenokee hosts more than 700,000 visits a year and supports more than 750 jobs for hard working Georgians.

People in Georgia, and across the country, strongly oppose the proposed mine. EPD previously received more than 200,000 public comments against the mine and more than a dozen communities around the swamp and across the state passed resolutions that support protecting the Okefenokee. Last month, state lawmakers received a petition signed by more than 500 residents who live near the swamp and oppose the project.

The Southern Environmental Law Center is one of the nation's most powerful defenders of the environment, rooted in the South. With a long track record, SELC takes on the toughest environmental challenges in court, in government, and in our communities to protect our region's air, water, climate, wildlife, lands, and people. Nonprofit and nonpartisan, the organization has a staff of 200, including more than 100 attorneys, and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Va., with offices in Asheville, Atlanta, Birmingham, Chapel Hill, Charleston, Nashville, Richmond, and Washington, D.C.
southernenvironment.org

SOURCE Southern Environmental Law Center

Also from this source

SELC announces 2024 Reed Environmental Writing Award winners

SELC announces 2024 Reed Environmental Writing Award winners

Today the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) announces the recipients of its 2024 Phillip D. Reed Environmental Writing Award. Through their...
New Broken Ground season focuses on environmental storytellers of the South

New Broken Ground season focuses on environmental storytellers of the South

Today the Southern Environmental Law Center launched the sixth season of its award-winning and Webby-nominated podcast, Broken Ground. The latest...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.