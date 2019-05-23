Speakap Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Sales to Take Company Through Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakap, provider of branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline staff, today announced the addition of Ralph De Kleermaeker, who will serve as the company's Chief Financial Officer, and Greg Fox, who becomes the U.S. Vice President of Sales. These two veteran leaders join Speakap to help take the company through its next phase of growth.

Ralph is an accomplished executive with extensive experience growing and overseeing high-growth technology companies. Most recently serving as CFO and COO at Bynder, Ralph played a key role in the company's organizational excellence, global expansion, funding and acquisition. Prior to Bynder, Ralph was active in private equity for a period of 8 years.

Greg is an experienced SaaS and digital media sales executive within venture-backed start-ups and large corporations. Prior to joining Speakap, Greg served as EVP Retail SAAS Services at GasBuddy, where he was responsible for go-to-market strategy, overall P&L ownership and revenue generation across SaaS, advertising and business development.

"We're very excited to welcome Ralph and Greg on board. Both men are seasoned professionals and bring incredible knowledge to their respective teams, having been instrumental in helping their past organizations get to the next level," Erwin Van Der Vlist, Co-Founder and CEO of Speakap, said. "With Ralph at the finance helm and Greg leading U.S. sales, I'm confident we'll be well positioned to meet our growth goals moving forward."

Greg earned his B.S. in Entrepreneurial Studies and Marketing from Babson College. Ralph earned his Master of Science in Business Administration at Erasmus University.

About Speakap

Speakap provides branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline staff, to support and inform their deskless workers from anywhere at any time. The company's innovative solution, available on both mobile and desktop, connects workforces and empowers employees to provide optimal customer experiences. From messaging and news items to private groups and events, Speakap provides businesses the opportunity to deliver relevant and timely content to their workforces and supports both business growth and employee retention. Founded in 2011, Speakap has partnered with more than 400 organizations around the globe across various industries - such as hospitality, retail, manufacturing, and more - and has locations in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Cologne, and Brussels. More information can be found at www.speakap.com.

