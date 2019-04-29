Speakap Issues Latest Employee Satisfaction & Loyalty Study

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakap, the provider of branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline, today announces the results of their latest study, The Culture Factor: Improving Employee Loyalty & Relationships. The objective of the study was to understand elements impacting perception of culture within organizations, how companies communicate culture and change, and the impacts on employee satisfaction and retention.

Workplace culture is the sum of a company's values, traditions, beliefs, interactions, behaviors and attitudes. Speakap surveyed 1,000+ US and UK employees, across industries including retail, hospitality, entertainment, manufacturing, construction and consumer packaged goods.

Key findings from the study:

74 percent of respondents reported culture is important to them, while only 40 percent reported having a 'positive' work culture — 58 percent are willing to take a job at a competing company in exchange for better company culture.

48 percent of respondents reported being willing to work a 60 hour week in exchange for better culture. Respect and fairness were cited as the most important attributes of strong culture.

19 percent of respondents said being invited to join employee communications apps to communicate with colleagues prior to their first day would make them feel connected within a company's culture.

To build a strong culture, companies should emphasize respect, fairness, trust and integrity over transactional engagement. Survey respondents identified the following as the most important attribute of a strong culture; respect and fairness (39 percent), trust and integrity (23 percent), and teamwork (9 percent).

Patrick Van Der Mijl, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Speakap said, "Technology has fostered much change in the workplace. We are going through a communication evolution and organizations that are forward thinking and realize that their workforces' needs are changing will adapt and usher in a new era for the digital workplace that leverages technology to engage and motivate employees."

Erwin Van Der Vlist, Co-Founder and CEO of Speakap concluded, "Speakap recognizes the significant unmet need for meaningful two-way dialogue, and employee engagement at all organizational levels. We are committed to helping businesses reach front-line employees with the tools and information they need to perform at their best."

The full results from this study can be found here.

Survey Methodology

Speakap surveyed over 1,000 employees in the United States and the United Kingdom to understand the various embodiments of culture within organizations, the ways in which companies communicate culture and the positive and negative impacts of culture on employee satisfaction, workplace relationships and loyalty. The survey was fielded in April 2019 and targeted employees across a variety of business categories, including retail, hospitality, entertainment, manufacturing, construction and consumer packaged goods.

About Speakap

Speakap provides branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline, to support and inform their deskless workers from anywhere at any time. The company's innovative solution, available on both mobile and desktop, connects workforces and empowers employees to provide optimal customer experiences. From messaging and news items to private groups and events, Speakap provides businesses the opportunity to deliver relevant and timely content to their workforces and supports both business growth and employee retention. Founded in 2011, Speakap has partnered with more than 400 organizations around the globe across various industries - such as hospitality, retail, manufacturing, and more - and has locations in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Cologne, and Brussels. More information can be found at www.speakap.com.

The information contained in this release is as of April 29, 2019. Speakap assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

SOURCE Speakap