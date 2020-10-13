Speakeasy Co., Leading DTC Solution for Alcohol Brands, Receives Strategic Investment from Goat Rodeo Capital to Accelerate Growth

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Co., the leading integrated DTC solution for beverage alcohol brands, today announced they have received a seed investment from Goat Rodeo Capital, a venture capital firm focused on early state investments in the Beverage Alcohol and Cannabis sectors, to help fuel the company's continual growth within the wider Drinks Industry.

Speakeasy Co., a three-tier compliant e-commerce platform that enables beverage alcohol brands to now sell direct-to-consumer, currently has more than 140 craft brands on the platform, some of which include 10th Mountain, 21 Seeds, Azuñia Tequila, The Bardstown Bourbon Company, Corsair Distillery, Ilegal Mezcal and Westward Whiskey.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have partners such as Carlton and James at Goat Rodeo Capital investing in our business. We were seeking strategic investment from a partner who understands the space and can help support us beyond capital through ongoing counsel and support," said Josh Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO and Michael Bowen, Co-Founder and COO of Speakeasy Co.

Carlton Fowler, Managing Partner of Goat Rodeo Capital comments, "The world of commerce is increasingly finding itself migrating online, and Beverage Alcohol is no exception. At Goat Rodeo Capital we pay particular attention to the tools and platforms that can enable all brands, from small craft to large suppliers, to have their products meet consumers where they are doing their shopping. We believe Josh, Michael and team are providing a vital, best-in-class service and are excited to watch and support Speakeasy Co. as it grows into a leader in Beverage Alcohol eCommerce."

About Speakeasy Co.

Speakeasy Co. is a technology company and e-commerce platform for the Wine & Spirits industry that ships beverage alcohol brands directly to consumers. The platform enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their own respective websites without disrupting the three-tier system, giving these brands the opportunity to own their own user experience from beginning to end, in addition to owning their own data and analytics of their target customer.

About Goat Rodeo Capital

Goat Rodeo Capital is a venture fund focusing on early stage investments in Beverage Alcohol and Cannabis.

