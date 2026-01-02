Speakeasy Dispensary Announces Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in Lexington, Kentucky

A unique medical cannabis dispensary experience opens in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Dispensary is proud to announce the official ribbon cutting and grand opening of its newest medical cannabis dispensary in Lexington, Kentucky, located at 1849 Alysheba Way, Lexington, KY 40509.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, January 14, welcoming local officials, industry partners, and invited guests to commemorate the opening. The dispensary will officially open to registered medical cannabis patients the following day, Thursday, January 15, with doors opening at 10:00 AM.

The exterior of Speakeasy Dispensary Lexington, located in the former Frisch’s Big Boy building in Hamburg.

Designed to feel both intentional and inviting, the Lexington dispensary introduces patients to a layered retail experience from the moment they arrive. Guests enter through the front lobby inspired by a traditional jockey club, grounded in Kentucky's equestrian heritage. From there, a concealed entry leads into the Speakeasy sales floor — a warm, thoughtfully designed space where a knowledgeable team provides one-on-one guidance, helping patients navigate the state's medical cannabis program with clarity and confidence.

"Opening in Lexington is an important step for Kentucky's medical cannabis program and for the patients it's meant to serve," said Casey Flippo, CEO of Gold Leaf Management. "This is a new program, and it's still taking shape, so our focus is on giving patients a place where they can ask questions, understand their options, and feel comfortable walking through the process. Early on, availability and pricing will reflect where the market is today, but as the program matures, access, selection, and value will continue to improve. We're committed to being part of that growth and to serving the Lexington community for the long term."

As Kentucky's medical cannabis market continues to take shape, Speakeasy plans to work alongside licensed cultivators and processors throughout the commonwealth to expand product selection over time. Early availability will be limited, but the dispensary's long-term focus is on building strong industry partnerships that support a diverse, dependable offering for patients as more operators come online.

Grand Opening Details

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: Doors open at 10:00 AM

Location: 1849 Alysheba Way, Lexington, KY 40509

All products will be available while supplies last. Purchase limits may apply.

Regular Store Hours

Sunday - Thursday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday - Saturday: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

For updates and additional information, visit www.speakeasydispensaries.com or follow @speakeasyofficialKY on Instagram and Facebook.

About Speakeasy Dispensary

Speakeasy Dispensary is a medical cannabis retailer committed to intentional service, patient education, and a unique in-store experience. Speakeasy focuses on helping patients navigate medical cannabis with confidence through knowledgeable staff, clear guidance, and an environment built around comfort and trust.

