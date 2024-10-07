Speakeasy Dispensary, LLC Relocating to Prairie County, Arkansas to Enhance Medical Cannabis Access in Rural Communities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Dispensary, LLC is pleased to announce that the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission (AMMC) voted to approve the relocation in their October 1, 2024 meeting. The team expresses deep gratitude for the overwhelming support of the local community and looks forward to expanding patient access to medical cannabis in the region. "I am extremely satisfied with the outcome of this meeting," said Casey Flippo, owner of Speakeasy Dispensary. "We are grateful to the commission for recognizing the widespread community support shown through the numerous letters we provided and for appreciating our efforts to engage with local residents. This approval represents a significant step forward in improving access to essential patient care for those who need it most."

Speakeasy Dispensary submitted a formal application in August to relocate its dispensary from 110 Grider Field Ladd Rd., Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to 11618 North Newberry Drive, Ward, Arkansas, aiming to significantly improve access to medical cannabis for qualifying patients in the underserved Prairie County. The application fulfilled all the technical requirements outlined by the AMMC, having received unanimous compliance validation from state officials during the September 2024 AMMC meeting.

Speakeasy has gathered strong community support—evidenced by various letters and petitions from local leaders and residents—while projecting an increase in the area's sales tax revenue of $70,000 to $150,000 annually, alongside the creation of 10 to 20 local jobs. The proposed facility will drastically reduce patient travel times from several nearby cities, positioning it as a vital resource within the current patient access desert. Speakeasy Dispensary remains committed to ongoing community engagement and fostering economic revitalization, emphasizing that any political opposition, particularly from outside the impacted area, should not hinder its mission of providing essential services to Arkansas patients in need.

For more information about Speakeasy Dispensary, LLC, please contact Casey Flippo, Chief Executive Officer, at 870.476.0670 or [email protected] .

About Speakeasy Dispensary, LLC: Speakeasy Dispensary by Dark Horse is a premier cannabis destination dedicated to providing a curated selection of high-quality cannabis products. The dispensary prides itself on creating a welcoming atmosphere where both newcomers and connoisseurs can discover the benefits of cannabis. The knowledgeable staff is passionate about educating customers on the diverse range of products, including flower, edibles, and concentrates, all sourced from trusted growers and manufacturers. Speakeasy Dispensary believes in fostering a culture of inclusivity and wellness, empowering customers to make informed choices while enjoying a unique cannabis experience. For more information, visit online at www.speakeasydispensaries.com or Instagram @_speakeasy.official.

