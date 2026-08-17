Speakeasy Dispensary Opens New Ward Location, Expanding Patient Access in Central Arkansas

Former Pine Bluff dispensary relocates to Ward, bringing medical cannabis access closer to patients in an underserved area of the state.

WARD, Ark., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Dispensary will officially open the doors to its new Ward location on Thursday, August 20 at 9 am. Located at 11618 N. Newberry Drive, the dispensary marks a new chapter for Speakeasy in Arkansas and brings a convenient medical cannabis destination to patients in Ward and surrounding communities.

Speakeasy Dispensary expands access for Arkansas patients with its new location in Ward, opening August 20.

The Ward dispensary is a relocation of Speakeasy's former Pine Bluff location, a move designed to improve patient access in an area of the state where medical cannabis options have historically been limited. The relocation was approved by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission in October 2024 following support from residents and community leaders in the region.

"Opening in Ward has been something we've worked toward for a long time, and we're excited to finally welcome patients through the doors," said Casey Flippo, CEO of Speakeasy Dispensary. "This move gives us the opportunity to serve an area where patients have had fewer convenient options close to home. We're grateful for the support we've received from the community and look forward to becoming part of it."

The new location will offer a broad selection of medical cannabis products, including flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles and more from Arkansas cultivators and processors. Speakeasy's knowledgeable budtenders will be available to help patients navigate the menu and find products that fit their individual preferences and needs.

Starting Thursday, Speakeasy Ward will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm and Sunday from noon to 6 pm.

Still Need Your Medical Card?

As part of its continued effort to improve access for Arkansas patients, Speakeasy is organizing low-cost patient drives in communities near the new dispensary location. These events are designed to help new and renewing patients connect with licensed medical providers at an affordable cost.

Additional patient drives are planned for the coming weeks, including events in September.

For more information about getting an Arkansas medical cannabis card, renewing an existing card or finding an upcoming patient drive, visit SpeakeasyDispensaries.com and select Become a Patient.

Grand Opening Details

Speakeasy Ward

11618 N. Newberry Drive

Ward, AR 72176

Grand Opening: Thursday, August 20 at 9am

Regular Hours:

Monday–Saturday: 9 am–8 pm

Sunday: 12–6 pm

For updates and additional information, visit www.speakeasydispensaries.com or follow @speakeasyofficialAR on Instagram and Facebook.

About Speakeasy Dispensary

Speakeasy Dispensary is an Arkansas-based medical cannabis retailer focused on creating an approachable, knowledgeable and patient-first dispensary experience. Speakeasy combines thoughtfully designed retail spaces, knowledgeable budtenders and a broad product selection to help patients shop with confidence.

For more information, visit SpeakeasyDispensaries.com.

SOURCE Speakeasy Dispensary