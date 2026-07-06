Speakeasy Dispensary Expands to Corbin, Bringing Medical Cannabis Access to Southeastern Kentucky

CORBIN, Ky., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Dispensary will officially open its newest Kentucky medical cannabis location on Thursday, July 9 at 11 AM, continuing the company's expansion across the Commonwealth and bringing greater access to patients throughout southeastern Kentucky.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, July 8, welcoming local officials, community leaders, and invited guests for a preview of the new dispensary ahead of opening day.

Exterior of Speakeasy Dispensary's newest Kentucky location in Corbin, opening Thursday, July 9 at 11 AM.

Located at 1895 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701, the newest Speakeasy location continues the company's commitment to creating welcoming, education-first environments where patients can feel comfortable asking questions, exploring treatment options, and receiving personalized guidance from knowledgeable staff.

Patients visiting the Corbin dispensary will find a selection of Kentucky medical cannabis products, including flower, vapes, edibles, concentrates, and other available product categories as the state's medical cannabis program continues to grow.

"Every community we enter has its own story, and our goal is never just to open another dispensary," said Casey Flippo, CEO of Gold Leaf Management. "We're here to create a place where patients feel genuinely supported from the moment they walk through the door. Corbin is an important part of this region, and we're excited to continue expanding access while building relationships that will last well beyond opening day."

Still Need Your Medical Card?

For those who have not yet joined Kentucky's medical cannabis program, Speakeasy will host a low-cost patient drive on opening day, making it easy to complete the certification process in one visit.

The patient drive will take place Thursday, July 9 from 11 AM – 7 PM at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, located at 1973 Cumberland Falls Hwy, just behind the dispensary. In partnership with the Kentucky Cannabis Industry Association, patients will meet with a licensed provider on-site and complete their evaluation, notary, and state application assistance during a single visit.

New and renewal appointments are $25, with an additional $25 state application fee due during submission through the Kentucky medical cannabis portal. Walk-ins will be accommodated as scheduling allows.

Appointments can be reserved by clicking here.

As Kentucky's medical cannabis industry continues to expand, Speakeasy remains focused on delivering a patient experience built around education, trust, and thoughtful service while helping improve access across the Commonwealth.

Grand Opening Details

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Time: Doors open at 11 AM

Location: 1895 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701

Regular Store Hours

Monday – Saturday: 11 AM – 7 PM

For updates and additional information, visit www.speakeasydispensaries.com or follow @speakeasyofficialKY on Instagram and Facebook.

About Speakeasy Dispensary

Speakeasy Dispensary is a medical cannabis retailer committed to intentional service, patient education, and a distinctive in-store experience. Built around knowledgeable staff, clear guidance, and thoughtful design, Speakeasy helps patients navigate medical cannabis with confidence in an environment grounded in comfort and trust.

SOURCE Speakeasy Dispensary