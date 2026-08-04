Speakeasy Dispensary Opens Stanford Location, Expanding Medical Cannabis Access in Central Kentucky

STANFORD, Ky., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Dispensary will officially open its newest Kentucky medical cannabis location on Thursday, August 6 at 11 AM, continuing the company's commitment to improving patient access throughout the Commonwealth and bringing convenient care to Lincoln County and the surrounding region.

Speakeasy Stanford, located at 993 US-27, opens Thursday, August 6, bringing convenient access to medical cannabis for qualified Kentucky patients in Lincoln County and the surrounding area.

Located at 993 US-27, Stanford, KY 40484, the new dispensary offers patients a welcoming environment designed to make navigating Kentucky's medical cannabis program approachable. Knowledgeable staff will be available to answer questions, provide product education, and help patients find options that best fit their individual needs.

Patients visiting the Stanford location will have access to a growing selection of Kentucky medical cannabis products, including flower, vapes, edibles, concentrates, and other available product categories as the state's medical cannabis program continues to expand.

"As Kentucky's medical cannabis program grows, it's important that patients don't have to travel long distances to access care," said Casey Flippo, CEO of Gold Leaf Management. "Stanford gives us another opportunity to serve patients closer to home while continuing to build the kind of experience people feel comfortable returning to. Our goal has always been to make the process approachable, informative, and centered around each patient's needs."

Still Need Your Medical Card?

Speakeasy will host a low-cost patient drive on site during opening weekend, making it easy for new and existing patients to obtain or renew their Kentucky medical cannabis certification in a single visit. The patient drive will take place Saturday, August 8, from 11 AM – 6 PM.

In partnership with the Kentucky Cannabis Industry Association, patients will meet with a licensed medical cannabis practitioner and receive evaluation, notary, and state application assistance—all in one streamlined appointment.

New certifications and renewals are just $25, with an additional $25 state application fee due during submission through Kentucky's medical cannabis portal. Walk-ins will be accommodated as scheduling allows.

Appointments can be reserved by clicking here.

As access continues to expand across Kentucky, Speakeasy remains focused on creating a patient experience built on education, thoughtful guidance, and personalized service while helping more Kentuckians access medical cannabis closer to home.

Grand Opening Details

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Time: Doors open at 11 AM

Location: 993 US-27, Stanford, KY 40484

Regular Store Hours

Monday – Saturday: 11 AM – 7 PM

For updates and additional information, visit www.speakeasydispensaries.com or follow @speakeasyofficialKY on Instagram and Facebook.

About Speakeasy Dispensary

Speakeasy Dispensary is a medical cannabis retailer committed to intentional service, patient education, and a distinctive in-store experience. Built around knowledgeable staff, clear guidance, and thoughtful design, Speakeasy helps patients navigate medical cannabis with confidence in an environment grounded in comfort and trust.

SOURCE Speakeasy Dispensary