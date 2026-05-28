Speakeasy Dispensary Brings Medical Cannabis Access to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Dispensary will officially open its newest Kentucky medical cannabis location in Bowling Green on Friday, June 5, increasing access for patients throughout South Central Kentucky as the state's medical cannabis program continues to expand.

The dispensary will officially open to registered Kentucky medical cannabis patients on Friday, June 5 at 11 AM.

Product display inside Speakeasy Dispensary

Located at 2708 Scottsville Rd, Suite A, the new dispensary continues Speakeasy's approach to creating approachable spaces centered around patient education, comfort, and guidance. Patients visiting the location will have access to trained staff focused on helping individuals navigate Kentucky's developing medical cannabis program with confidence.

"Bowling Green is a major hub for this part of the state, so bringing Speakeasy here helps close a pretty big gap for patients in the region," said Casey Flippo, CEO of Gold Leaf Management. "There are a lot of people here who've been waiting for local access and a place they feel comfortable walking into. We're focused on making the experience approachable, answering questions honestly, and building something people can trust long-term instead of just another storefront."

Patients will have access to a variety of medical cannabis products currently available within Kentucky's medical program, with additional product categories and expanded selections expected as more cultivators and processors enter the market statewide.

Opening weekend will also include an on-site low-cost patient drive for individuals looking to acquire or renew their Kentucky medical cannabis card.

The patient drive will take place Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6 from 11 AM – 7 PM each day. Patients will meet with a licensed provider on-site and can complete the full process, including evaluation, notary, and state submission, in one visit.

Appointments can be reserved by clicking here.

Speakeasy remains focused on supporting the long-term growth of Kentucky's medical cannabis industry through patient education, community engagement, and a consistent retail experience across each location.

Grand Opening Details

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Time: Doors open at 11 AM

Location: 2708 Scottsville Rd, Suite A, Bowling Green, KY 42104

Regular Store Hours

Monday – Saturday: 11 AM – 7 PM

For updates and additional information, visit www.speakeasydispensaries.com or follow @speakeasyofficialKY on Instagram and Facebook.

About Speakeasy Dispensary

Speakeasy Dispensary is a medical cannabis retailer committed to intentional service, patient education, and a distinctive in-store experience. Built around knowledgeable staff, clear guidance, and thoughtful design, Speakeasy helps patients navigate medical cannabis with confidence in an environment grounded in comfort and trust.

SOURCE Speakeasy Dispensary