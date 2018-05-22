Speakeasy-Style Cannabis Retail Chain Hits Another 'High Note' With Second Location Launch

"We're very excited to bring The High Note brand to this thriving metropolitan area, just across the street from Cal State Los Angeles with its population of over 26,000 students," Growth Network Solutions CEO John Jezzini said. "We look forward to introducing customers to The High Note's unique ambiance, high-quality cannabis and personalized concierge service."

In addition to a flagship dispensary, The High Note East LA will also feature a 33,000 square foot cultivation center with an extraction laboratory where customers will be able to get a behind the scenes look at the cannabis production process. Jezzini said the facility plans to offer guided tours starting in the first quarter of 2019.

"For anyone who has toured a brewery or a distillery, it will have a similar feel," said Jezzini. "The full life cycle of our premium craft cannabis will be on display. Through guided tours of our state-of-the-art cultivation center, customers will be able to see every stage of the seed to sale process."

Jezzini believes that the tours will give customers a greater appreciation for the detail and care given to the cultivation of cannabis, which will generate more enthusiasm and excitement around The High Note's products. "Another idea that we had was to invite top customers for tours each month during which they can select their own buds," Jezzini explained. "We will then create video clips of how the buds were grown, harvested and trimmed. The customer will receive the video in a beautiful package that will tell the whole story of how their products were individually created."

The High Note East LA is scheduled to officially launch in the second week of July. The dispensary remains open during the construction process from 10am to 8pm at 5359 Valley Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90032.

Growth Network Solutions is a comprehensive consulting and solutions firm specializing in the cannabis industry. For more information about Growth Network Solutions, please visit www.growthnetworksolutions.com.

For additional information about The High Note, please visit www.thehighnote.com. For interview requests or additional information about John Jezzini, please visit www.johnjezzini.com.

Contact:

Sheeraz Hasan | President & Founder

SHEERAZ, INC

sheeraz@sheerazinc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speakeasy-style-cannabis-retail-chain-hits-another-high-note-with-second-location-launch-300653178.html

SOURCE Growth Network Solutions

Related Links

http://growthnetworksolutions.com

