Speaker and Award Nominations Open for 2024 Ascend Rehab Therapy Business Summit

WebPT is seeking leaders who will inspire and share perspectives on how to succeed in the industry and further the theme, Mapping the Future

PHOENIX, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM), today announces the call for speaker proposals and award nominations for Ascend 2024, taking place in Chicago from Sept. 12 to 14. The 11th annual conference combines world-class education, powerful networking, and cutting-edge technology to help rehabilitation therapy professionals enhance their practices.

Known within the industry for its outstanding educational offerings, WebPT is looking for thought-provoking speakers to feature at the leading rehab therapy conference. These proposals should feature engaging and practical content that empowers clinic leaders to efficiently manage their business, enhance profitability, and thrive as rehabilitation therapy experts. This year's theme, Mapping the Future, encourages speakers to explore, envision, and plan for what lies ahead in the industry. The deadline for proposals is May 15, 2024.

"Every year we are amazed at the quantity and quality of speaker and award submissions we receive," said Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer at WebPT. "What initially began as a modest educational gathering has blossomed into our industry's premier business summit, where attendees will discover innovative ideas and actionable advice on business strategies, leadership development, marketing tactics, billing practices, and technological advancements. What has remained our differentiator is attracting a diverse group of industry trailblazers in rehabilitation therapy to share their expertise with peers and help move the industry forward."

At the event, two rehabilitation therapy practices will be honored. The Innovator of the Year award will recognize a practice that embodies the spirit of innovation and pioneers novel and creative approaches to enhance care delivery and practice efficacy. The Practice of the Year award will acknowledge an enterprise advancing the profession while demonstrating tangible success. Participation as a WebPT Member is not a prerequisite for eligibility, nor does it affect the likelihood of winning. Winners will be celebrated on stage during Ascend. Applications for both awards must be submitted by June 30, 2024.

"Our awards spotlight the remarkable accomplishments and business triumphs of the most forward-thinking, creative, and resilient practices in our field," Jannenga said. "In practices both large and small, there's an abundance of inspiration to be uncovered. We urge everyone to nominate deserving candidates so we can celebrate the exceptional work driving innovation in our industry."

Award nomination forms, speaker proposals, event registration, and accommodation information are available at ascendevent.com .

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM). WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

SOURCE WebPT