Speaker and Certified Coach Syrena N. Williams Debuts Powerful New Book on Healing, Identity, and Wholeness

Sought-after emotional resilience trainer and transformational guide publishes new book inviting readers to confront hidden narratives shaping identity, purpose, and relationships

DURHAM, N.C., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when many people are outwardly successful yet internally exhausted, disconnected, and quietly questioning who they truly are, speaker, certified coach, and transformational guide Syrena N. Williams is releasing a powerful new book designed to help readers reconnect with themselves, their faith, and their sense of wholeness.



Published by Practical Skills University, LLC, Living Liberated: Letting Go of the Lies, Labels, and Longing to Be Free is a deeply reflective and faith-centered exploration of identity, emotional healing, and the internal narratives that often shape how people see themselves and move through the world. Through personal insight, honest reflection, spiritual grounding, and compassionate storytelling, Williams challenges readers to examine the lies, labels, wounds, expectations, and survival patterns that may be keeping them from living fully and authentically.



"Many people are functioning, succeeding, and surviving while still feeling disconnected from who they truly are," said Williams. "My hope is that this book helps readers recognize the lies and labels that may have masked their identity while encouraging them to embrace themselves with honesty, grace, compassion, and truth."



Known for creating meaningful experiences that encourage reflection, clarity, and intentional growth, Williams has become a sought-after voice for individuals and organizations seeking more than surface-level inspiration. Her work centers on transformation that honors the whole person emotionally, spiritually, relationally, and personally.



In a culture driven by performance, comparison, and constant pressure to produce, Living Liberated creates space for readers to pause and reconsider what truly matters. More than a personal development book, it is an invitation to a deeper connection with God, self, and others.



The highly anticipated official book launch event is open to the public, and registration is strongly encouraged.



Official Book Launch Details

When: Sunday, May 31, 2026 | 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Where: Durhamite, 1st Floor, 3211 Shannon Road, Durham, NC 27707

RSVP Registration: Link to register



Living Liberated is available now in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle formats through SyrenaNWilliams.com and major book retailers, including Amazon.



Additional details about the book and its companion 21-day journal are available at SyrenaNWilliams.com.



Contact:

Syd Williams-Black, Practical Skills University, LLC

***@practicalskillsu.com



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13148537



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Practical Skills University, LLC