Speaker Bureau's Success Story Highlighted in New PCMA Series

AAE specializes in booking keynote speakers and entertainment for the event industry, which was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a challenging start in early 2020, the team shifted the historic annual percentage of virtual event bookings from 1% to 77% for the year. As part of the transition to supporting virtual and hybrid events, several of AAE's agents also completed PCMA's Digital Event Strategist (DES) certification .

"Every department here at AAE was significantly involved in the virtual event transition in 2020," said Dunnigan of the effort. "We had to enhance technology, adjust our processes and contracts, shift our marketing and sales approaches, and be prepared to handle virtual event logistics at scale for our clients. The team rallied behind the mission at a time when our business was down 90% and there was a lot of general uncertainty, both personally and within the events industry. I am honored that PCMA chose to showcase our story as part of their module on 'Disruption & Adaptation' and could not be more proud of the entire team for their effort towards this accomplishment."

"Upon receiving this case study from the PCMA community team, I realized immediately that it was a perfect example of an organization 'walking its 7 Change Actions talk' and I had to find a way to include it in the learning experience," said Amy Blackman, 7CA Creator and Product Innovation Strategy Advisor to PCMA. "From understanding the changing needs of the customer, to demonstrating a commitment to organizational upskilling, to the collaborative effort to become a knowledge hub for the industry and new services hub for clients, AAE used Disruption as impetus for growth and evolution, adapted proactively, and the outcome speaks for itself - success!"

Through this concerted company-wide effort, AAE's business has significantly soared in the first half of 2021. By expanding the ability to support virtual, hybrid, and in-person speakers and entertainment, the company is currently projecting record-breaking sales and talent bookings this year.

