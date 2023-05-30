Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch Kicks off Pride Month with a Celebration for all on June 1

CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to celebrate PRIDE across Illinois. Join House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and House Democrats on June 1st at the Godfrey Hotel for a fundraiser to kick off PRIDE month and celebrate freedom, equality, and inclusion in Illinois.

Join House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch at the PRIDE celebration for all Thursday, June 1 from 5:30-8:30 pm on the Godfrey Hotel Rooftop, 127 W Huron St. Chicago, IL 60654. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online at DemsforILHouse.com or visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/equalitypride365. Attendees can also RSVP by emailing [email protected] This event is closed to the press.

The event will feature performers from Chicago's legendary Baton Show Lounge. It's hosted by some of Illinois' greatest advocates for LGBTQ rights including: Associate Regional Communications Director at Sierra Club, Precious Brady-Davis; 14th District State Representative Kelly Cassidy; former House Majority Leader Greg Harris; Democratic Party of Dupage County Chair Ken Mejia-Beal; Alderman Lamont Robinson of Chicago's 4th District; and Director of Public Policy at Equality Illinois, Mike Ziri.

"It's not just a month," said House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch. "In Illinois, we celebrate equality and pride 365. Democrats have worked hard to ensure that Illinois is a safe haven for members of the LGBTQIA+ community with a focus on human rights, equity and inclusion. We will continue that fight so that those within the community can always call Illinois home."

Former Majority Leader and LGBTQIA+ advocate, Greg Harris agrees.

"Illinois has become a stronghold for LGBTQ rights, abortion care, reproductive healthcare, and gender-affirming care," said Harris. "We support diverse families, we teach accurate history in our schools, and we have elected leaders who are not just proud to "say gay", but use the power of their offices to enact these things into law. Speaker of the House Chris Welch is one of these leaders who is proud to stand with our community and help us enact the laws that prohibit discrimination, expand healthcare and guarantee LGBTQ families are not only protected in Illinois but can thrive here."

About Democrats for the Illinois House: Democrats for the Illinois House is the official political arm of the Illinois House Democratic Caucus. We support Democrats for the Illinois House in fighting for equality, justice, and opportunity for all. Under the leadership of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, Democrats for Illinois House (DIH) is dedicated to promoting the excellent work of the caucus, protecting incumbents, winning competitive races, and serving Illinoisans with integrity. The Illinois House Democratic Caucus is one of the most diverse in the nation representing African American (22), Latinx (11), Asian American (8), Women (42) and LGBTQ+ (2) members. DIH is committed to creating an environment across the state that is inclusive and welcoming to all people.

SOURCE Democrats for the Illinois House