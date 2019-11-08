Speaker Gingrich Announces Support for Job Creators Network Foundation's "Healthcare for You" Reform Framework

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Job Creators Network Foundation (JCNF)'s healthcare reform framework "Healthcare for You" continues to build momentum, with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich announcing his support for the framework today.

Speaker Gingrich released the following statement:

"'Healthcare for You' is a smart, comprehensive effort to fix what's wrong with the current system, stop 'Medicare for All' in its tracks, and begin building the kind of modern, personalized healthcare system the American people want and deserve. Their framework will protect your choice of doctor, lower health care prices, and provide more affordable options for insurance. And importantly, it will give people with pre-existing conditions access to the highest quality of care that most Obamacare plans remove from their narrow networks."

Job Creators Network President Alfredo Ortiz released the following statement:

"Speaker Gingrich is a recognized leader in the healthcare reform space, working tirelessly for decades to enact bipartisan, patient-centered reforms to America's healthcare system. I am excited that Speaker Gingrich is coming out in support of 'Healthcare for You.' Our framework restores, repairs, and improves the doctor-patient relationship; gets lobbyists, DC bureaucrats and politicians out of healthcare decisions; and increases choice to lower prices. Unlike Obamacare, which was a top-down approach, we've done the opposite, drawing on the input of more than 25,000 Americans. The result is a seven-point framework that is supported by the American people. Now, with Speaker Gingrich's support, momentum continues to build for the type of patient-centered solutions we have proposed."

