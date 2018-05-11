Speaker lineup announced for Yext EXPLORE18

Jason Silva is a futurist and storyteller, known for hosting 5 seasons of the Emmy-nominated, global hit TV series Brain Games, on the National Geographic Channel, broadcasted in over 171 countries. His inspirational videos, Shots of Awe, have received over 100 million views across social platforms. The videos explore topics such as futurism, technology, creativity, the science of awe and disruptive innovation.

Dr Fry will present 'Everything You Need To Know About The Future'. A senior lecturer in the Mathematics of Cities at University College London, Hannah's academic expertise has led to the development of several BBC documentaries including Ten Things You Need To Know About The Future, City in the Sky, and Britain's Greatest Inventions; and her long running BBC Radio 4 show The Curious Cases of Rutherford and Fry.

The event, which will take place at IET Savoy Place, will bring marketing and technology leaders from brands, leading tech companies, and platforms together to explore the many ways AI, voice search and digital assistants are changing the way we interact with the world around us. Attendees will gain a deep understanding of how technology is transforming consumer behaviour and brand discoverability.

"Yext EXPLORE18 will engage attendees on how AI, voice search, and digital assistants are fundamentally changing the way we interact with the world around us," said Jon Buss, Yext Managing Director, UK & Northern Europe. "Businesses need to be prepared for the changes in consumer behaviour these new technologies are creating, and will have to adapt how they manage their brand across digital touchpoints as a result. Intelligent services will completely alter the way the world does business, and we'll ensure our audience is ready for that."

Other speakers include:

Ed Parsons , Geospatial Technologist at Google who will deliver a talk with broad implications for how we all get around, entitled From Driverless Cars to Flying Taxis: The Necessity of Structured Data in Maps.

who will deliver a talk with broad implications for how we all get around, entitled Dominic Chambers , Global Head of Digital Marketing, Jaguar Land Rover will take part in a fireside chat with Yext's Chief Customer Office Wendi Sturgis, looking at Jaguar Land Rover as The Everywhere Brand. The discussion will explore how to ensure brand consistency in today's ever-complex digital landscape.

will take part in a fireside chat with looking at Jaguar Land Rover as The discussion will explore how to ensure brand consistency in today's ever-complex digital landscape. A panel looking at whether there is a culture clash in consumer behaviour across global markets will feature Vincent Ducrey, Co-Founder & CEO, HUB Institute; Martin Newman , Founder and Chairman, Practicology; and Franklin Yao , Managing Director, Greater China , Yext

For more information and to see the full Yext EXPLORE18 agenda, please visit https://yextexplore.splashthat.com/.

